Jennifer Lopez Spends First Week at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Chart, Thanks to Engagement

Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez helps the actress/singer land her first No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart (dated March 20).

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 12.

Lopez, who previously peaked at No. 2 on the list (first reaching that position in August 2017), revealed her engagement to the retired baseball player on March 9.

She dethrones Dwayne Johnson, who had led the chart for the previous seven weeks; despite also gaining in overall social engagement by 31 percent, he falls to No. 2.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.