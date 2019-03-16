Jennifer Lopez Spends First Week at No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Chart, Thanks to Engagement
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez helps the actress/singer land her first No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart (dated March 20).
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 12.
Lopez, who previously peaked at No. 2 on the list (first reaching that position in August 2017), revealed her engagement to the retired baseball player on March 9.
She dethrones Dwayne Johnson, who had led the chart for the previous seven weeks; despite also gaining in overall social engagement by 31 percent, he falls to No. 2.
See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Chris Evans
Last week: 25
-
9. Mark Hamill
Last week: 15
-
8. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: -
Miranda reaches the chart’s top 10 for the first time in a month and a half thanks to a pair of March 7 tweets in which he showed off his first professional headshot and a photo with Melissa Fumero, on whose show Brooklyn Nine-Nine he appeared that evening as her character’s brother.
-
7. George Takei
Last week: 8
-
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: 4
-
5. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 16
-
4. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
-
3. Will Smith
Last week: 3
-
2. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 1
-
1. Jennifer Lopez
Last week: 5
“She said yes,” read Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram post captioning a photo of Lopez’s diamond engagement ring on March 9. Lopez followed with her own repost of the same photo, adding multiple heart emojis. Her pair of posts commemorating the engagement were far and away the top posts by an actor on Instagram in the March 6-12 tracking week, accruing 13 million favorites in between them.