Jennifer Lopez's "Modern Take" on Classic Hollywood: Stylist Shares Secrets Behind Her Red Carpet Fashion
The 'Hustlers' actress and producer delivers in show-stopping outfits with help from styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
Hats Off to a Great Hat
For the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards, Lopez wore a Ralph & Russo gown featuring a sleeveless jeweled bodice and matching hat. "This was referencing classic J.Lo with her floppy hat, but it felt like the 2019 version," says one half of her stylist team, Rob Zangardi, in an email. "Besides, at what other awards show can you wear a hat?"
Going for the Gold
Hustlers' Sept. 7 premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. "Jennifer loved the color, and it was unlike anything she has worn before," says Mariel Haenn, her other stylist. "The clutch was something her character had in the film, too." Her Cash Rich Clutch Bag emulated a stack of $100,000 in bills.
Disco-Ball Chic
Lopez presented at the Feb. 24 Oscars in a Tom Ford platinum dress and Jimmy Choo platforms. The floor-length, long-sleeved gown featured a shattered-glass motif. "The second she put it on, it fit perfectly," says Zangardi. "We all loved that she looked like a million-dollar disco ball."
A Fan in Blue
At the Feb. 24 Vanity Fair Oscars bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Lopez sported a blue Zuhair Murad number with a striking fan design. It was her second look of the evening. Haenn describes it as a "modern take on a classic Hollywood silhouette."
Shoutout to the Bronx
Honored at the June 3 CFDA Fashion Awards with the Fashion Icon Award at the Brooklyn Museum, Lopez looked fashionably fierce in a custom orange Ralph Lauren crop top design. The long-sleeved crop was made from jersey fabric and featured 43,200 hand-embellished crystals, while the pleated skirt contained pockets and a drawstring elastic waistband. "This was custom Ralph Lauren, inspired by a Ralph Lauren look she loved from the '90s," says Zangardi. "It also felt like the perfect opportunity to wear Ralph Lauren since he is also from the Bronx — full circle for them both." Lopez complemented the entire ensemble with Harry Winston jewelry, including 3.23-carat diamond earrings.
Golden Goddess
Lopez wore a luxurious satin yellow-gold design from Reem Acra at the Oct. 27 Governors Awards. The gown was a strapless silk Mikado silhouette with an elegant bow in the back. "We fit this the day of the event, so it was an emotional 'gut' choice for Jennifer," say Haenn. "We think she looks like a goddess."
Clearly Camp, in Crystal
For the May 6 Met Gala, J.Lo arrived in a platinum Versace dress topped off with a beaded fringe wig and jewelry by Harry Winston that included the 129.48-carat "Purple Dragon Necklace." "Nothing says camp like Versace and a wig that matches her dress!" says Zangardi. "The look was dramatic but glamorous."
Red Razzle Dazzle
At the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, Lopez sported a sultry, sparkly red dress by Elie Saab. The asymmetrical gown featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline that added up to what Haenn calls "the perfect celebratory party dress." The star opted for red Blade pointed pumps by Casadei, an Italian luxury shoe brand.
