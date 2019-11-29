Jennifer Lopez's "Modern Take" on Classic Hollywood: Stylist Shares Secrets Behind Her Red Carpet Fashion

At the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, Lopez sported a sultry, sparkly red dress by Elie Saab. The asymmetrical gown featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline that added up to what Haenn calls "the perfect celebratory party dress." The star opted for red Blade pointed pumps by Casadei, an Italian luxury shoe brand.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.