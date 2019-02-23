Jess Hilarious Scores New Peak on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking, Rises to No. 2

Jess Hilarious reaches a new peak on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Kevin Hart again leads the ranking dated Feb. 27.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.

Jess Hilarious’ No. 2 peak is her best yet, eclipsing her previous best of No. 3 in September 2018.

Joe Rogan falls to No. 3 and Colleen Ballinger to No. 4, while Michael Blackson re-enters the list at No. 5.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.