Jess Hilarious Scores New Peak on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking, Rises to No. 2
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jess Hilarious reaches a new peak on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Kevin Hart again leads the ranking dated Feb. 27.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 19.
Jess Hilarious’ No. 2 peak is her best yet, eclipsing her previous best of No. 3 in September 2018.
Joe Rogan falls to No. 3 and Colleen Ballinger to No. 4, while Michael Blackson re-enters the list at No. 5.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 8
-
9. Trevor Noah
Last week: 10
-
8. Desi Banks
Last week: -
-
7. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 7
-
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 5
-
5. Michael Blackson
Last week: -
Blackson posted from the NBA All-Star Game festivities in Charlotte on Feb. 16, showing off a photo from the stands of the comedian sitting next to Akon, who, like Blackson, spent some of his childhood in Africa (the former was born in Ghana, and the latter briefly lived in Senegal). The Instagram photo was his second-most-favorited of the past month, racking up 126,000 likes.
-
4. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 3
-
3. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
-
2. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 4
The comedian celebrated her 27th birthday on Feb. 13 with an Instagram post, which added 477,000 favorites to her overall count of 3.2 million for the week. She followed it with a stand-up set in her hometown of Baltimore the next day.
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1