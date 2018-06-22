From 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to 'Rise': Sound Mixers on Mastering Musical Mixes

The "Juneteenth" musical episode sees Dre (Anthony Anderson), upset about his kids' school's celebration of Columbus Day, create a song to raise awareness about the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the day slavery was abolished in Texas in 1865. For the Oct. 3 episode, the songs were prerecorded and delivered to the sound team "with instrument splits and vocals prerecorded separately so that each castmember had his or her own track," says rerecording mixer Peter Nusbaum.

The approach to the mix, he explains, was to "sound like it was in the space that you see on the screen. We wanted to focus on the singers so that it came from their visuals." The team also mixed rhythmic banging on tables and other sounds that add to the experience.