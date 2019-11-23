Late Night Lately: Jim Jefferies Signs Off, Samantha Bee's #MeToo Thanksgiving, Colbert's New Zealand Adventure
This week: Comedy Central host Jim Jefferies said goodbye this week, when his final episode aired Tuesday. He explained succinctly why his show was ending, though: "I've solved everything." Meanwhile, Samantha Bee hosted a #MeToo-themed Thanksgiving dinner in honor of the two-year anniversary of the movement. And Stephen Colbert aired clips from his recent trip to New Zealand, which included a meeting with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Jim Jefferies Signs Off: "I've Solved Everything"
Jim Jefferies' Comedy Central series aired its final episode on Tuesday. "It's been a great three years and we're sad to go but for good reason," the host said in his goodbye monologue. "I've solved everything."
The host then left it to a montage of clips — sprinkled with special appearances including Brad Pitt and Carol Burnett — to recap three seasons of The Jim Jefferies Show. "I don't mean to get sentimental, but allow me to say, 'You're welcome,'" the host added at the end of the montage.
Getting serious for a moment, Jefferies thanked those who've kept up with his antics since the program first premiered in June 2017. "I'd like to thank everyone who tuned in, whether you watched every week or you were too stoned and fell asleep watching Tosh.0," he quipped, and then thanked Comedy Central and his cast and crew for their hard work.
"I'm really proud of the fact that the show was good. It didn't fucking suck," Jefferies added. "I think we did some amazing field pieces and many of the crew, I traveled the world with... These field pieces were some of the best experiences of my life. But the best experience of the show was becoming friends with many of you, so thank you very much."
Samantha Bee Hosts #MeToo-Themed Thanksgiving Dinner
Samantha Bee hosted a #MeToo-themed Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday's Full Frontal. In honor of the two-year anniversary of the movement sparking a "trash fire that's still burning Matt Lauer's pubes," as Bee put it, the host sat down with #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke to discuss how it has evolved.
Burke noted that many people view the #MeToo movement differently than what it actually stands for, which is "to support survivors and to end sexual violence."
"There were 12 million people who responded to the hashtag in 24 hours," said Burke about the movement going viral in 2017. "Imagine if we woke up tomorrow and 12 million people came forward and said they had some rare disease. Our whole world would stop."
Inspired by Burke's comment, Bee hosted a dinner, dubbed "Sam's Food Day of Gratitude," to thank survivors and supporters. Bee was joined by New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor; Chanel Miller, who recently revealed her identity as the woman who was sexually assaulted by Stanford swimmer Brock Turner; and domestic workers organizer June Barrett.
Kantor spoke about how she and Twohey questioned if anyone would care about the allegations against Weinstein before they published their piece. "I think that one thing we have all felt in the last two years is the incredible potential for these stories to matter more than any of us have ever dreamed," she said.
Following the dinner, Bee returned to her interview with Burke to discuss how the movement can continue moving in the right direction. Burke shared that she started the hashtag #MeTooVoter to elect a presidential candidate "that will legislate to protect people from sexual violence and also provide resources for people who experienced it." After Burke noted that none of the current candidates have spoken about sexual violence, Bee responded, "That seems like something that Joe Biden would really like to grab by the shoulders and discuss."
Stephen Colbert Visits New Zealand
During the The Late Show's tour of New Zealand, which aired this week, Stephen Colbert took a fantasy detour to the shire to meet up with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.
Last year, Colbert interviewed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and was invited to visit the country with the promise of becoming an official citizen of Hobbiton. The late-night host had happily accepted but until now, had not made the trek overseas.
Once in New Zealand, Ardern picked Colbert up at the airport. After the host thanked Ardern for cutting into her executive time to pick him up, she responded, "I'm a woman. I multitask."
On Wednesday's episode, Jackson invited Colbert to his studio in Wellington where the two discussed Colbert's six-second cameo as a Lake-town spy in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
"You took it more seriously than I thought you would," Jackson told Colbert. "I thought you took it more seriously than any actor in the film."
Eager to continue his character's story, Colbert suggested he have his own series of trilogies in which he's a "slightly hotter twin brother" to Viggo Mortensen's Aargorn, named Darrylgorn. To further make his argument, Colbert also previewed a mock trailer for his film described as the "real saga" about the "greatest warrior" ready to "save the middle earth."
Noah, Colbert Break Down "New Beefs" in Latest Democratic Debate
Following the fifth Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah went live once again to break down the latest gaffes and "beefs."
Noah described the debate as one that "sounded exactly like what we've heard in the previous four." However, the late night host noted that this one shed light on "new beefs": fighting words between Warren and Booker on wealth tax, "Joe Biden versus his own mouth" and Harris against Gabbard.
During the debate, Harris called out Gabbard for publicly criticizing former President Obama during his presidency and claimed she "buddied up to Steve Bannon" in order to "get a meeting with Donald Trump" shortly after he was elected. "People, please stop fighting. It's not worth it. Neither of you are going to be president. What are you doing?" Noah responded to the heated exchange.
Despite candidates having disagreements on stage, Noah emphasized that the debate did have "one moment that was kind of sweet." Prior to answering a question, Yang complimented Steyer "for having money and spending money in the right way."
"Aw, Yang 2020. Everyone gets a thousand dollars and a compliment," Noah joked.
Colbert did not hold back on recapping Biden's missteps. The host also touched on one of Biden's "poor choice of words" from the debate stage. While expressing how he'd address sexual violence, Biden said, "No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs." He continued, "So we have to just change the culture, period and keep punching at it and punching it and punching at it."
Colbert offered a few more lines for Biden, such as "We gotta chain up that racism. We gotta stuff that homophobia back in the closet."
One of the more humorous exchanges of Wednesday's debate came from Cory Booker challenging Biden’s recent comments that he would not push to legalize marijuana and that it’s a "gateway drug." Booker looked over at Biden and smiled, saying "I thought you might have been high when you said it!"
"To which Biden asked, 'Why do I look high?' I think everyone can tell you're a cop. You have to tell me if you're a cop," Colbert joked.
'Frozen 2' Cast Helps James Corden for a Special "Crosswalk the Musical"
James Corden got extra competitive in The Late Late Show's latest edition of "Crosswalk the Musical." Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff joined Corden in performing hits from the first and second film for the latest segment.
In an individual interview, Gad reflected on his past times participating in the segment. "This is actually my third time joining James on the crosswalk," he said. "You know that they say. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on you again."
Gad was cast as Olaf, while Groff played Kristoff and Bell played Anna. "The role of Elsa, the Frozen queen with a voice that echoes throughout the heavens will be played by, I mean come on, who else but James Corden," announced Corden.
Corden added that he was aware Menzel voiced the role in the films. "I'm sure she was fine, but this is a live performance," he said. "Something Idina Menzel knows very little about." Menzel would take on the role of the reindeer Sven.
"I'm sure James is gonna be really great. I mean, before I sing Elsa's songs, I have to warm up for at least an hour and I drink tea and I have to get my sleep. I got the humidifier in my room," listed Menzel. "That's on top of the years of training I I've done leading up to this, but you know, James just bought a blond wig, so it's basically the same."
