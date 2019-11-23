Late Night Lately: Jim Jefferies Signs Off, Samantha Bee's #MeToo Thanksgiving, Colbert's New Zealand Adventure

Following the fifth Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah went live once again to break down the latest gaffes and "beefs."

Noah described the debate as one that "sounded exactly like what we've heard in the previous four." However, the late night host noted that this one shed light on "new beefs": fighting words between Warren and Booker on wealth tax, "Joe Biden versus his own mouth" and Harris against Gabbard.

During the debate, Harris called out Gabbard for publicly criticizing former President Obama during his presidency and claimed she "buddied up to Steve Bannon" in order to "get a meeting with Donald Trump" shortly after he was elected. "People, please stop fighting. It's not worth it. Neither of you are going to be president. What are you doing?" Noah responded to the heated exchange.

Despite candidates having disagreements on stage, Noah emphasized that the debate did have "one moment that was kind of sweet." Prior to answering a question, Yang complimented Steyer "for having money and spending money in the right way."

"Aw, Yang 2020. Everyone gets a thousand dollars and a compliment," Noah joked.

Colbert did not hold back on recapping Biden's missteps. The host also touched on one of Biden's "poor choice of words" from the debate stage. While expressing how he'd address sexual violence, Biden said, "No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs." He continued, "So we have to just change the culture, period and keep punching at it and punching it and punching at it."

Colbert offered a few more lines for Biden, such as "We gotta chain up that racism. We gotta stuff that homophobia back in the closet."

One of the more humorous exchanges of Wednesday's debate came from Cory Booker challenging Biden’s recent comments that he would not push to legalize marijuana and that it’s a "gateway drug." Booker looked over at Biden and smiled, saying "I thought you might have been high when you said it!"

"To which Biden asked, 'Why do I look high?' I think everyone can tell you're a cop. You have to tell me if you're a cop," Colbert joked.