Jimmy Fallon Jumps to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart
Fallon leads the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for a third time.
Jimmy Fallon vaults 4-1 to retake No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the April 4-dated tally for his third week at No. 1 overall.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 27.
Fallon takes over the top spot from Joanna Gaines, who falls 1-2, followed by Chelsea Handler, Mike Huckabee and Tamera Mowry in the top five.
Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper and Mario Lopez re-enter and debut on the ranking, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Mario Lopez
Last week: -
The Extra host posted from an ongoing trip to Israel, uploading photos from various locales while also sneaking in a March 22 video expressing excitement at Extra’s Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding entertainment news program (Lopez will also co-host the April 29 ceremony with The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood). In all, he jumped 118 percent in all social media engagement.
-
9. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 5
-
8. Anderson Cooper
Last week: -
-
7. Jake Tapper
Last week: 2
-
6. Tyra Banks
Last week: 3
-
5. Tamera Mowry
Last week: 7
-
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 6
-
3. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 9
Handler posted from the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., writing in Instagram footage of one of the teenage speakers that seeing young people marching “makes me believe in goodness.” Handler earned 682,000 Instagram favorites overall, up 82 percent.
-
2. Joanna Gaines
Last week: 1
-
1. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 4
The host of The Tonight Show snags a 557 percent boost in Instagram favorites (2.3 million overall), joining many fellow celebrities in posting about (or, in his case, from) the March for Our Lives gun control protests in Washington, D.C. “The next generation is shining bright,” he wrote in one March 24 post.