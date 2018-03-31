Jimmy Fallon Jumps to No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart

Jimmy Fallon vaults 4-1 to retake No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, ruling the April 4-dated tally for his third week at No. 1 overall.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 27.

Fallon takes over the top spot from Joanna Gaines, who falls 1-2, followed by Chelsea Handler, Mike Huckabee and Tamera Mowry in the top five.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper and Mario Lopez re-enter and debut on the ranking, respectively.

