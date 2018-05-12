Jimmy Fallon Rides Jared Kushner ‘SNL’ Appearance to No. 1 on Top TV Personalites Chart
Fallon spends his fourth week at No. 1 on the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jimmy Fallon retakes the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, moving 2-1 on the May 16-dated list.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 8.
Fallon launched 10-2 on the previous chart (dated May 9), behind Mike Huckabee, who falls 1-3 on the latest ranking after ruling for three straight weeks.
W. Kamau Bell is the lone chart debut at No. 9, and Joanna Gaines re-enters at No. 10. They supplant Lawrence O’Donnell and James Corden.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Joanna Gaines
Last week: -
-
9. W. Kamau Bell
Last week: -
The host of CNN’s United Shades of America live-tweeted the show’s latest episode, which premiered May 6, discussing the history and culture of the religion of Sikhism and interviewing Sikhs living in America. The TV host and comedian scored 227,888 Twitter likes, up 538 percent.
-
8. Stephen Colbert
Last week: 9
-
7. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: 4
-
6. Bill Maher
Last week: 10
-
5. Chris Hayes
Last week: 8
-
4. Jake Tapper
Last week: 5
-
3. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 1
-
2. Steve Harvey
Last week: 3
-
1. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 2
The NBC host spends his fourth week at No. 1 (and first in over a month) thanks in part to a 15 percent increase in Twitter mentions, grabbing 8,000 more than the previous week (64,000 in all). In addition to celebrating Teacher’s Appreciation Day on May 8 by welcoming 200 New York-area public school teachers to the set of The Tonight Show and posting from the red carpet of the Met Gala with Stephen Colbert, Fallon tweeted, “It’s good to be home,” after appearing on Saturday Night Live’s May 5 episode as Jared Kushner.