Jimmy Fallon Rides Jared Kushner ‘SNL’ Appearance to No. 1 on Top TV Personalites Chart

Jimmy Fallon retakes the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart, moving 2-1 on the May 16-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 8.

Fallon launched 10-2 on the previous chart (dated May 9), behind Mike Huckabee, who falls 1-3 on the latest ranking after ruling for three straight weeks.

W. Kamau Bell is the lone chart debut at No. 9, and Joanna Gaines re-enters at No. 10. They supplant Lawrence O’Donnell and James Corden.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.