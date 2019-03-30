Late-Night Lately: Kimmel's Gonzaga Feud, Corden's 'Us' Spoof, Responding to Mueller Report

Late-night hosts had a lot to say about Sunday's announcement that Robert Mueller's long-awaited report did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr gave the news with a four-page letter to Congress on Sunday summarizing the key findings of the report. In it, he also said Mueller's report "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction and instead "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."

Stephen Colbert made light of the "troubling" news that "our president is not a Russian asset." "I say 'troubling' because if Trump is not working with the Russians, then what the hell is wrong with him?" the host joked.

Colbert said Barr's letter was "anticlimactic." Colbert likened the report to the finale of Lost, saying it was worse than the conclusion of the hit ABC show. "What about the smoke monster? Was it real or not? And if not, why have so many members of Trump's campaign pled guilty to lying about meeting with the smoke monster?" He added that he wished the ending could be more like Seinfeld: "Still disappointing, but at least they’re all in jail."

Of the news, Jimmy Kimmel joked that now "the process of tearing our country even further apart can finally begin."

He also compared the news to Lost. "All I know is, I haven’t been this confused about an ending since the series finale of Lost. It is kind of funny though, half of America is upset that our President didn’t collude with Russia," he said, adding, "Seems like we should probably be happy about that shouldn’t we? And didn’t we really, deep down, didn’t we know Trump probably didn’t collude with Russia because he could never pull that off? And even if he did collude, it probably would have been by accident?"

Trevor Noah took a deep dive into the Mueller news, looking particularly at the language Trump uses to get his point across. “The Mueller investigation report is in and it says there was no collusion,” Noah began. “I’m not going to lie, it’s a bit disappointing — a lot of us were expecting something different. It’s a little bit like coming down the stairs on Christmas morning — you were hoping for a brand-new BMX, but instead, you find Santa’s dead body, burnt, because your parents forgot to turn off the fire."

He turned to a Fox News clip, which showed a reporter noting that Trump was "cracking jokes at a fundraising dinner" and playing golf with Kid Rock soon after hearing the news. "It's amazing how different human beings are, because for me, playing golf with Kid Rock seems more like the punishment," Noah joked.

James Corden shared that the investigation was over. "This completely wrecks my bracket," he joked, alluding to the NCAA March Madness tournament. "I had Donald Trump going all the way to impeachment."

Corden added that the news caught many people by surprise. "It's never a good sign when after two years as president, the whole world is shocked because you didn't do something illegal," he said.