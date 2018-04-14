Jimmy Kimmel's Hannity Twitter Spat Earns Him No. 1 Spot on Top TV Personalities Chart
Kimmel vaults 6-1 on the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jimmy Kimmel earns his sixth total week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chart, surging 6-1 on the April 18-dated tally.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 10.
Kimmel leads Steve Harvey, who despite an increase in overall chart points,dips to No. 2.
Chart re-entries include Jimmy Fallon and Joanna Gaines at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively, replacing Gordon Ramsay and Stephen Colberton the ranking.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Chris Hayes
Last week: 4
-
9. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 3
-
8. Mike Rowe
Last week: 8
-
7. Bill Maher
Last week: 5
-
6. Joanna Gaines
Last week: -
It's the end of an era for Gaines, whose long-running HGTV series Fixer Upper aired its final episode April 3. "The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what's to come," she wrote on Instagram and Facebook. Gaines earned a boost of 174 percent in Facebook likes and racked up 214,000 post likes.
-
5. Jake Tapper
Last week: 9
-
4. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: -
-
3. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 2
-
2. Steve Harvey
Last week: 1
-
1. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: 6
The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! had a particularly strong week on Twitter, where he added 84,000 new followers (up 128 percent) and scored 724,000 mentions (a 2,993 percent boost). The main reason for Kimmel's jump in chart points? A multi-tweet Twitter spat with FOX News host Sean Hannity on April 6 after Hannity called him a "racist asshole."