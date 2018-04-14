Jimmy Kimmel's Hannity Twitter Spat Earns Him No. 1 Spot on Top TV Personalities Chart

Jimmy Kimmel earns his sixth total week at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chart, surging 6-1 on the April 18-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 10.

Kimmel leads Steve Harvey, who despite an increase in overall chart points,dips to No. 2.

Chart re-entries include Jimmy Fallon and Joanna Gaines at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively, replacing Gordon Ramsay and Stephen Colberton the ranking.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.