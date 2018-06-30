Joanna Gaines' Baby News Sparks No. 1 Return on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

10:00 AM 6/30/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

Gaines leads the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for the first time since March.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Baby news brings Joanna Gaines back to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chart, as the HGTV star rules the July 4-dated ranking.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 26.

Gaines, who leads the chart for the first time since late March, welcomed her fifth child with husband Chip, Crew, June 21.

Chris Hayes, who also ranked at No. 2 on the June 27-dated ranking, remains the runner-up, while previous No. 1 Tyra Banks falls to No. 9.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Bill Maher

    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Last week: -

  • 9. Tyra Banks

    Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

  • 8. Stephen Colbert

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

  • 7. James Corden

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Last week: 8

  • 6. Jake Tapper

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

    "It's not an accident that the U.S. government is making it so difficult for journalists, lawmakers, lawyers and others to bring you images and firsthand accounts from these separated parents and children," Tapper tweeted June 20 in a post about immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S. border that was the top-performing tweet by a TV personality in the tracking week (137,000 favorites, 47,000 retweets and 7,000 comments). "They are hiding the truth from you because they fear your reaction."

  • 5. Lawrence O'Donnell

    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Last week: 6

  • 4. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 5

  • 3. Jimmy Fallon

    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

    Last week: 10

  • 2. Chris Hayes

    Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

  • 1. Joanna Gaines

    Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage/Getty Images

    Last week: -

    Gaines received 1.7 million Facebook post likes total, most of which surrounded posts she made about her fifth child, Crew, who was born June 21. "We couldn't be more in love," she wrote on a June 23 post (that was also posted to Instagram) showing four photos of the newborn with Gaines and her family.

