Joanna Gaines' Baby News Sparks No. 1 Return on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
Gaines leads the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for the first time since March.
Baby news brings Joanna Gaines back to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chart, as the HGTV star rules the July 4-dated ranking.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 26.
Gaines, who leads the chart for the first time since late March, welcomed her fifth child with husband Chip, Crew, June 21.
Chris Hayes, who also ranked at No. 2 on the June 27-dated ranking, remains the runner-up, while previous No. 1 Tyra Banks falls to No. 9.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Bill Maher
Last week: -
-
9. Tyra Banks
Last week: 1
-
8. Stephen Colbert
Last week: 4
-
7. James Corden
Last week: 8
-
6. Jake Tapper
Last week: 4
"It's not an accident that the U.S. government is making it so difficult for journalists, lawmakers, lawyers and others to bring you images and firsthand accounts from these separated parents and children," Tapper tweeted June 20 in a post about immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S. border that was the top-performing tweet by a TV personality in the tracking week (137,000 favorites, 47,000 retweets and 7,000 comments). "They are hiding the truth from you because they fear your reaction."
-
5. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 6
-
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 5
-
3. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 10
-
2. Chris Hayes
Last week: 2
-
1. Joanna Gaines
Last week: -
Gaines received 1.7 million Facebook post likes total, most of which surrounded posts she made about her fifth child, Crew, who was born June 21. "We couldn't be more in love," she wrote on a June 23 post (that was also posted to Instagram) showing four photos of the newborn with Gaines and her family.