Joanna Gaines' Baby News Sparks No. 1 Return on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Baby news brings Joanna Gaines back to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Personalities chart, as the HGTV star rules the July 4-dated ranking.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 26.

Gaines, who leads the chart for the first time since late March, welcomed her fifth child with husband Chip, Crew, June 21.

Chris Hayes, who also ranked at No. 2 on the June 27-dated ranking, remains the runner-up, while previous No. 1 Tyra Banks falls to No. 9.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.