John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Promo Sparks Rise to No. 1 on Top Actors Chart
Krasinski debuts at No. 1 on the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
For the second week in a row, an actor leads The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart in his or her debut week, as John Krasinski starts at No. 1 on the April 18-dated list.Roseanne Barr bowed at No. 1 the week before.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 10.
Krasinski, star/director of the new film A Quiet Place, also starring wife Emily Blunt (April 6), opens atop the top the chart with a surge of 2,108 percent in overall engagement across social media. He leads Dwayne Johnson, who jumps 12-2 while promoting a new release of his own, Rampage (April 13).
Other major chart moves include a No. 4 re-entry for Jason Statham, making his first chart appearance since January, as well as Ryan Reynolds, who bounds 20-8.
See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 25
62 percent of Chopra's chart points (she rises 25-10) are from Facebook post likes. The actress was fairly prolific on the platform, teasing behind-the-scenes photos from the Quantico set. The ABC drama premieres its third season April 26.
-
9. Tommy Chong
Last week: 16
-
8. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 20
-
7. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 6
-
6. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 3
-
5. Kevin Hart
Last week: 17
-
4. Jason Statham
Last week: -
Statham hadn't posted on Facebook since July 2017, but all that changed with a pair of April 9 posts, one of which showcased the trailer for the Aug. 10 film The Meg. Statham racked up 771,000 Facebook post likes and 44,000 shares.
-
3. Rowan Atkinson
Last week: 4
-
2. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 12
-
1. John Krasinski
Last week: -
The former The Office star's new flick's opening weekend helps him to a lucrative boost in engagement, conversation and reach on the chart, adding 112,000 new Twitter followers (up 1,101 percent), alongside 585,000 likes on the platform. His top tweet (and the third-most-liked by an actor) in the tracking week thanked Ryan Reynolds (No. 8), who congratulated Krasinski and wife/co-star Emily Blunt on the film's success.