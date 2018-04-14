John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Promo Sparks Rise to No. 1 on Top Actors Chart

For the second week in a row, an actor leads The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart in his or her debut week, as John Krasinski starts at No. 1 on the April 18-dated list.Roseanne Barr bowed at No. 1 the week before.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 10.

Krasinski, star/director of the new film A Quiet Place, also starring wife Emily Blunt (April 6), opens atop the top the chart with a surge of 2,108 percent in overall engagement across social media. He leads Dwayne Johnson, who jumps 12-2 while promoting a new release of his own, Rampage (April 13).

Other major chart moves include a No. 4 re-entry for Jason Statham, making his first chart appearance since January, as well as Ryan Reynolds, who bounds 20-8.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.