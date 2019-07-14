From John Legend to Jennifer Hudson: 6 of Music's Top Charity Performers

An up-and-comer on the philanthropic scene, this R&B duo rocked the house at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party in 2019, where they paid tribute to Aretha Franklin during a rendition of “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves.” In 2017, the group performed at the annual Women of Excellence gala presented by Ladylike Foundation, with proceeds benefitting scholarships for inner-city girls in Los Angeles.

CHARITY COUNT: 2

This story first appeared in the July 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.