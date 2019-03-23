Late-Night Lately: John Oliver on Public Shaming, 'Queer Eye' Makeover, Jim Jefferies in Australia

John Oliver interviewed Monica Lewinsky about public shaming on Last Week Tonight, kicking off the conversation by asking Lewinsky if bullying has worsened over the years.

"I think that with the advent of the internet, and of course social media, we now have situations where it's exasperated beyond what anybody could have imagined," said Lewinsky, reflecting on the "shit storm" she went through in the '90s. "It was an avalanche of pain and humiliation," she said, touching on the "bizarre" character that the media portrayed her as during the scandal. "Not only just the slut-shaming, not only just having had an intimate relationship with someone who was now describing me in a way that no young woman would want to be described," she said.

"My identity was stolen in a different way. Not to say that I wasn't flawed and that I didn't make terrible mistakes or do stupid things or say stupid things because of course I did," she continued. "I watched this sort of deconstruction of me and rebuilding of me."

Earlier in the segment, Oliver addressed Jay Leno's interview on Today in which Leno said that late-night television lost its "civility" due to the current political climate. Oliver shared a number of jokes Leno had made at the time targeting Lewinsky, including one about the humidity making people's clothes "stickier than Monica Lewinsky," and one about at a headline that read "Lewinsky Gets Back On Her Feet."

Oliver shared that Leno created a Dr. Seuss-inspired bit that featured a book titled The Slut In the Hat. “If that’s what he means by civility, may I offer my new book: Oh the Places You Can Go Fuck Yourself, Jay Leno," Oliver responded.