Late Night Lately: John Oliver Takes on NRA, Trevor Noah on Viacom-CBS, 'Last Christmas' Trailer

John Oliver devoted his opening segment on Last Week Tonight to criticizing the NRA in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

The host, who last week made a plea for gun control and has been critical of the NRA in the past, said that pressure appears to be mounting on politicians to take action on gun violence and gun reform. Oliver went on to note that the NRA remains a "key obstacle" to gun reform, but that the organization is "currently in the midst of an internal shit show." He added that federal investigators last year were looking into the possibility that a Russian agent used the NRA to infiltrate Republican politics, and their tax-exempt status is being questioned amid "some very suspicious expenditures."

He cited a news report wherein it was reported that leaked documents show that NRA chief Wayne LaPierre may have misused $300,000 in member dues to buy designer clothes and on "lavish travel expenses," all while the organization has been operating a deficit of up to $14 million and cut out free coffee for staffers at its headquarters and froze their pension plans.

He also noted that "board members are also now questioning the large amount paid to the group's ad agency Ackerman McQueen, which was responsible for creating and running NRA TV. We actually talked about it last year and it was always something weird going on with that because its shows look both expensive and made for no one." NRA TV has since been shut down.

He continued: "Obviously, the death of NRA TV is a tragedy — 'thoughts and prayers' to all those affected — but the bottom line here is that for the first time in a while, things are not actually looking great for the NRA. So does this mean that gun control could finally happen?"

He wrapped up by making his case on what he believes needs to happen for gun reform to take place. "The president has said that he's willing to stand up to the NRA, but he's also one, a liar, and two, likely to identify with an organization that has spent itself into colossal debt, has troubling ties to Russia and is associated with shitty TV programs and very bad taste," he said. "I guess what I'm really saying here is, a weakened NRA is nice, sure. But the only way things are really going to change is if lawmakers continue to feel the pressure to, and if I may quote that Ohio crowd, 'Do something.'"