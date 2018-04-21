Late-Night Lately: James Comey's Press Tour, John Oliver's Blockbuster Gift, More Sean Hannity Jokes
This week: James Comey drank wine and unloaded some new intel on President Trump, John Oliver's very special gift to Alaska's last Blockbuster video store gets a lot of attention and the hosts revel in the news that Sean Hannity was revealed as the mystery third client of Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen.
James Comey, Colbert Talk About What It's Like "Working for a Mob Boss"
Former FBI director James Comey appeared on CBS' The Late Show on Tuesday to continue his press tour for his autobiography, A Higher Loyalty.
On the subject of being fired last year by President Trump, Comey told Colbert, “I actually was quite surprised because I thought, 'I’m leading the Russia investigation. Even though our relationship is becoming strained, there’s no way I’d be fired ... that's a crazy thing to do.'”
Noting a passage in Comey’s book that states he “drank Pinot Noir in a plastic cup” while onboard a plane after being fired, Colbert produced two cups and poured himself and the former FBI director a toast. “To the truth,” Colbert offered.
When asked why he wrote the book, Comey said, “After I got fired it occurred to me and my wife [that] it would be useful to people to show what ethical leadership looks like. It would be particularly useful now when our president is not that.”
Comey, who prosecuted mafia members in his former career, noted the similarities between Trump and mob leaders he worked to bring down. “The leadership style is strikingly similar,” Comey said. “When I first thought that I pushed it away because it seemed too dramatic, but what I mean is that the way he leads is that it’s all about the boss.”
When Colbert asked Comey if there are "things that you know about the Russian investigation … that we haven’t learned yet," the former FBI director was quick to respond with a simple "Yes."
Colbert asked about the infamous, unverified Russian dossier that mentioned salacious details of Trump and two prostitutes. "He denied it in pretty strong terms and asked if he looked like the kind of guy who needed the services of hookers," Comey responded.
"He looks like a microwaved circus peanut that someone rubbed on a golden retriever," Colbert responded.
Speaking on the issue of impeachment, Comey said he "mostly blames people who haven't voted."
"We need a moment of clarity and reflection," Comey went on. "We need people to say the value of our leadership matters."
John Oliver Bought Russell Crowe's Jockstrap for Alaska's Last Blockbuster Video
John Oliver on Sunday revealed that his HBO show, Last Week Tonight, purchased the jockstrap Russell Crowe wore in Cinderella Man during the actor's recent divorce auction.
The only part of the news that was more entertaining was that Oliver said he was going to send the piece of movie history, along with a few other items of Crowe's from assorted films, to the last remaining Blockbuster Video in Alaska.
Last Week Tonight paid $7,000 for the jockstrap, Oliver said. The HBO show also bought a robe from the 2005 boxing film, a hood Crowe wore in Robin Hood and a vest from Les Miserables.
Before he revealed that his show bought the jockstrap, Oliver did a short piece on the news that all but one of the few remaining Blockbuster videos in the country — specifically in Alaska — recently closed. With slower streaming services and more expensive rates in Alaska, the video stores will be able to exist far longer there than in the continental U.S. Oliver said the final remaining Blockbuster had 48 hours to contact the show, and all the Crowe items would be the store's for display.
Hosts Mock Sean Hannity-Trump Lawyer Connection
Late-night hosts didn't pull any punches on Sean Hannity following reports on Monday that the Fox News host was a client of President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Hannity, who said on his radio show on Monday that he's occasionally had "brief discussions" with Cohen about legal issues that he wanted "his input and perspective on," was revealed as Cohen's mysterious third client after a federal raid of the lawyer's office made headlines.
Jimmy Kimmel, who recently had a public feud with Hannity following a bit on his show that mocked First Lady Melania Trump's accent and drew the ire of the Fox News host and many critics on social media, quickly jumped on the link between Cohen and Hannity. Addressing Hannity's comments about Cohen, Kimmel said, "It's interesting, he has a lawyer he doesn't pay."
Kimmel referred to Hannity as the "chief propaganda guy for Trump's legal team" and noted, "If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, the broomstick is getting pretty full."
Stephen Colbert was quick to address the news that the “sad neck with hair” revealed Hannity as his mystery client. "Pro tip for the president: when your lawyer needs a lawyer, you need a lawyer," the late-night host quipped.
Enjoying the fallout, Colbert drank red wine in a comfortable chair and added, "Jon Stewart, after the show I’m going to come over and we’re just going to spoon."
Colbert raised another question that could potentially lead to a new revelation. "This is crazy — Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses, which raises the obvious question: who did Sean Hannity have sex with?”
Trevor Noah noted that it wasn't a "good look" for Hannity to be one of Cohen's clients. "You know Sean Hannity is probably on the phone with his wife going, ‘Hey honey, its so weird how I used the guy who pays off mistresses to get me out of that parking ticket.' "
Noah criticized Hannity for not disclosing that he was Cohen's client despite reporting on him many times on his show. "Even Instagram models have higher ethical standards," said Noah. "I’m not expecting him to rise to the ethical level of the Kardashians, but come on, Sean."
Jordan Klepper also weighed in on Hannity on The Opposition. "Just because Sean works with the fixer doesn’t mean he’s done anything that needs fixing," the host said. "I should know, because I’m Michael Cohen’s fourth secret client."
On TBS, Conan host Conan O'Brien remarked, "It's come out today that President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also represents Fox News host Sean Hannity. Apparently, Cohen would pay women $130,000 to watch Hannity’s show."
'Scandal' Cast Talks How to Interpret Series Finale, Pranks Josh Malina
Shonda Rhimes and the cast of Scandal feted the series finale of the show Thursday with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stars Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern were all in attendance.
Kimmel kicked off the appearance with some jokes about the show in his opening monologue. “Scandal premiered in 2012, back when the idea that a president would need a crisis manager seemed fantastic. That is obviously not the case anymore," he joked. "Trump getting elected when you write a fictional show about the White House isn’t fair. It’s like what would happen to Game of Thrones if they suddenly discovered that there are dragons."
Of the show's finale, which was left open-ended, Washington said she won't tell fans how they should interpret it, although she demanded that Rhimes tell the audience. "Tell us!" she insisted, although Rhimes said she wanted one spoiler to keep to herself "forever."
Washington also shared that she hasn't watched the last three episodes. "I feel when I watch it it will finally be over," she said.
Malina is known for playing pranks on his castmates. Kimmel helped the cast get him back with a prank that involved barging in on a fake family watching Scandal resulting in a fake heart attack. The bit ended with Kimmel, dressed as a paramedic, showing up."That is the worst thing that anyone has done to anybody," Malina said as he realized he was getting pranked.
'Dumb and Dumber' Reunion: Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels' 'Conan' Interview
Jeff Daniels was in the middle of describing Dumb and Dumber's wide-ranging fan base — "14-year-old boys" and "guys in their '70s with tuxedos and martinis" — on Tuesday's episode of Conan, when his former co-star Jim Carrey walked out.
"I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world: You’re in town and you don’t call me?! Not an email, nothing!" Carrey told Daniels after the surprise reunion.
Daniels' appearance on Conan was one of the many to promote the finale of his Hulu series The Looming Tower. Carrey called him "the most versatile actor working today" and a "comedic genius," before the two reflected on working together.
Daniels and Carrey weren't the only ones who appreciated their authentic relationship.
According to Carrey, "Dustin Hoffman called me and he said, ‘That’s the most real relationship, buddy relationship, I’ve seen in movies in decades.' And I went, ‘Get out of here, who’s this?'"
