Late-Night Lately: James Comey's Press Tour, John Oliver's Blockbuster Gift, More Sean Hannity Jokes

Former FBI director James Comey appeared on CBS' The Late Show on Tuesday to continue his press tour for his autobiography, A Higher Loyalty.

On the subject of being fired last year by President Trump, Comey told Colbert, “I actually was quite surprised because I thought, 'I’m leading the Russia investigation. Even though our relationship is becoming strained, there’s no way I’d be fired ... that's a crazy thing to do.'”

Noting a passage in Comey’s book that states he “drank Pinot Noir in a plastic cup” while onboard a plane after being fired, Colbert produced two cups and poured himself and the former FBI director a toast. “To the truth,” Colbert offered.

When asked why he wrote the book, Comey said, “After I got fired it occurred to me and my wife [that] it would be useful to people to show what ethical leadership looks like. It would be particularly useful now when our president is not that.”

Comey, who prosecuted mafia members in his former career, noted the similarities between Trump and mob leaders he worked to bring down. “The leadership style is strikingly similar,” Comey said. “When I first thought that I pushed it away because it seemed too dramatic, but what I mean is that the way he leads is that it’s all about the boss.”

When Colbert asked Comey if there are "things that you know about the Russian investigation … that we haven’t learned yet," the former FBI director was quick to respond with a simple "Yes."

Colbert asked about the infamous, unverified Russian dossier that mentioned salacious details of Trump and two prostitutes. "He denied it in pretty strong terms and asked if he looked like the kind of guy who needed the services of hookers," Comey responded.

"He looks like a microwaved circus peanut that someone rubbed on a golden retriever," Colbert responded.

Speaking on the issue of impeachment, Comey said he "mostly blames people who haven't voted."

"We need a moment of clarity and reflection," Comey went on. "We need people to say the value of our leadership matters."