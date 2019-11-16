Late Night Lately: John Oliver's Song and Dance, Disney Mash-Up, Impeachment Jokes

Late night hosts weighed in on the proceedings after the first day of Congress' public impeachment hearing to examine President Trump's actions.

Stephen Colbert declared in his opening monologue titled "Don and the Giant Impeach": "It's finally here, it's finally arrived. The first day of live impeachment hearings. It's what we've been praying for since the beginning of the Trump presidency: the end of the Trump presidency." He continued to say that today's live testimony was as dramatic as it was historic, joking, "It was the biggest ratings hit for C-SPAN 3 since Drunk History, starring Brett Kavanaugh."

Trevor Noah's focus was on diplomat George Kent. "For the first day of the public hearings, the Democrats chose to call two witnesses, Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, senior official and townsperson in a 1950s musical," said the host.

Noah zeroed in on one moment. "Hmm. Unexplainable, illogical, crazy. That's the description Bill Taylor gave of Trump's actions. It's also the title of Trump's new memoir." He showed a graphic of a picture book emblazoned with the title Unexplainable, Illogical, Crazy by Donald Trump.

Meyers devoted a "Closer Look" segment to the impeachment hearing, noting that this is the fourth time Congress has launched public impeachment proceedings against a sitting president. "And that is not the club you want to be in," he said. "There are two presidents who have actually gotten impeached [Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton] and the third, Richard Nixon, who was so desperate to avoid it, he quit first. Remember the famous shot of Nixon getting in the helicopter? If that had been Trump, the secret service would have to tie him to the helicopter by his leg and air-lifted him out."

Touching on the evidence laid out by Adam Schiff, Meyers highlighted a crucial point: "The facts in the present inquiry are not seriously contested." Meyers said, "They've basically admitted to all of it," adding that there are detailed documents where Trump says to Ukraine officials, "I have a favor to ask ... " and that Giuliani has done multiple interviews where he "shows off his communications" with Trump officials on his phone and iPad on national television.

Jimmy Kimmel gave his viewers a recap of the impeachment hearing, noting that California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes "was much more interested in defending the president than in getting the facts." While showing clips from Nunes' statement, the show added a MAGA cowboy-styled hat to Nunes' head.

"This is a stressful day for the president. The Popeyes near the White House, they had to waive their two chicken sandwiches per person limit today for him," joked Kimmel.

The host added that Trump called the hearing a "joke" and a "hoax" and also claimed he didn't watch it. "A White House spokesperson said the president was too busy working. He might as well have said he was at a Zumba class," said Kimmel.

Jimmy Fallon reprised his Trump impression to host Impeachment After Dark Live. "I thought this whole impeachment thing would go away by now, like a common cold or a second wife," Fallon said as Trump. "And worse, now you can't even get the truth from shows like Fox and Frenemies."

Tony Hale also made a cameo in the sketch as his character Gary from Veep. After Fallon asked his assistant for water, Gary handed him a bottle of Diet Coke.

Conan O'Brien joked that the Conan team didn't write any comedy that day because they were so invested in the hearing. The host said that Trump claimed to be cleaning out his desk instead of watching the hearing. "He has just a bunch of Burger King Crowns that came with the meal," O'Brien joked about what was in Trump's desk.

O'Brien added that some people believe that the "damning" new evidence against Trump could end his presidency, though he cut himself off and said, "Wait, I'm sorry. This joke is from two years ago."

"That joke is also from one year ago. And six months ago," he said. "We've used that cue card 15 times."

Samantha Bee also touched on the impeachment hearing during Full Frontal. "I can't wait to finally eat a piece of the impeachment cake I baked three years ago," she said. After Bee shared clips of Trump stating that he didn't watch the hearings, she mocked, "Oh, you were having hearings? I didn't even see them. I just watched them and heard them and anyways, whatever, you're too ugly to be on TV."

James Corden admitted he found the hearing "a little confusing at times." Many people, including Eric Trump, took to Twitter to call the hearings boring. "He does know that 'boring' is not the same as 'wrong,' right?" asked Corden. "When there is a murder trial and an expert witness is presenting detailed evidence, the judge doesn't go, 'Boring!'"