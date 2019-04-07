Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'The Dead Don't Die' and More
Joaquin Phoenix stars in 'Joker,' while Adam Driver leads the latest film from Jim Jarmusch this week in trailers.
The highly anticipated teaser for Todd Phillips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, debuted this week along with the latest from director Jim Jarmusch, the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny and more.
Two sequels released their first trailers including the animated feature Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, the directorial debut from It screenwriter Gary Dauberman.
My Spy starring Dave Bautista and JT LeRoy starring Kristen Stewart debuted their first trailers, while Pet Sematary, Avengers: Endgame, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, featuring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, continued their trailer and promotional rollout.
Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.
-
'Joker' Teaser
Release Date: Oct. 4 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Todd Phillips
Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro
-
'The Dead Don't Die' Trailer
Release Date: June 14 | Focus Features
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Starring Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton
-
'My Spy' Trailer
Release Date: 2019
Directed by Peter Segal
Starring Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong
-
'Pet Sematary' Final Trailer
Release Date: April 5 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer
Starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow
-
'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer
Release Date: June 28 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Gary Dauberman
Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Emily Brobst
-
'Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Trailer
Release Date: Dec 13 | Lionsgate
Directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan
Starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour
-
'Avengers: Endgame' First Look
Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Winston Duke, Karen Gillan
-
'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer 2
Release Date: TBA | Netflix
Directed by Joe Berlinger
Starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario
-
'JT LeRoy' Trailer
Release Date: April 26 | Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Directed by Justin Kelly
Starring Kristen Stewart, Diane Kruger, Laura Dern