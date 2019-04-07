Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'The Dead Don't Die' and More

The highly anticipated teaser for Todd Phillips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, debuted this week along with the latest from director Jim Jarmusch, the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny and more.

Two sequels released their first trailers including the animated feature Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, the directorial debut from It screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

My Spy starring Dave Bautista and JT LeRoy starring Kristen Stewart debuted their first trailers, while Pet Sematary, Avengers: Endgame, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, featuring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, continued their trailer and promotional rollout.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.