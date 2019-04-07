Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'The Dead Don't Die' and More

7:00 AM 4/7/2019

by Annie Howard

Joaquin Phoenix stars in 'Joker,' while Adam Driver leads the latest film from Jim Jarmusch this week in trailers.

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'
Warner Bros./Twitter

The highly anticipated teaser for Todd Phillips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, debuted this week along with the latest from director Jim Jarmusch, the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny and more.

Two sequels released their first trailers including the animated feature Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, the directorial debut from It screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

My Spy starring Dave Bautista and JT LeRoy starring Kristen Stewart debuted their first trailers, while Pet Sematary, Avengers: Endgame, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, featuring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, continued their trailer and promotional rollout.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.

  • 'Joker' Teaser

    Release Date: Oct. 4 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Todd Phillips

    Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro

  • 'The Dead Don't Die' Trailer

    Release Date: June 14 | Focus Features

    Directed by Jim Jarmusch

    Starring Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton

  • 'My Spy' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019

    Directed by Peter Segal

    Starring Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong

  • 'Pet Sematary' Final Trailer

    Release Date: April 5 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer

    Starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow

  • 'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer

    Release Date: June 28 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Gary Dauberman

    Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Emily Brobst

  • 'Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec 13 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan

    Starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' First Look

    Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

    Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Winston Duke, Karen Gillan

  • 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer 2

    Release Date: TBA | Netflix

    Directed by Joe Berlinger

    Starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario

  • 'JT LeRoy' Trailer

    Release Date: April 26 | Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

    Directed by Justin Kelly

    Starring Kristen Stewart, Diane Kruger, Laura Dern