From 'Joker' to 'Parasite': Exclusive Set Photos From the Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Noah Baumbach is known for his attention to detail. "But he just wants it to be exact," said producer David Heyman. "If you bring him a prop, like a legal document, you better make sure you've triple-checked that it's exactly what it should be because he will check and he will know." Netflix's love story about divorce was made for $18 million and reunited Baumbach with Adam Driver for their fourth film together, after Frances Ha (2012), While We're Young (2014) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017). Of his climactic 11-page fight scene with co-star Scarlett Johansson, in which Driver punches a wall and ultimately breaks down crying, the Oscar nominee said the emotion "is not something you push for." He found the script "so good, and it's well-written. If it's badly written, there's only one way to do it. If it's well-written, the language is so rich that every time you say it, it opens up an idea. It feels very much like theater — where the text is the text. And I find that incredibly freeing."

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.