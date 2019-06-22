Late Night Lately: Jon Stewart Fights Back, James Corden vs. Michelle Obama, Seth Meyers Goes Day Drinking

In an appearance on Monday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart stepped up his criticism of Mitch McConnell over the legislative delay of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund extension.

In recent weeks, Stewart has focused his anger on McConnell for slow walking the extension of an act that provides healthcare and services for 9/11 first responders. Stewart made an impassioned plea to the Senate and has repeatedly called out lawmakers for delaying the extension, describing McConnell as the "white whale" of this issue since 2010.

McConnell responded, saying he didn't know why Stewart was "bent out of shape," and denied he was slow walking the issue and that the extension would pass when it came up for renewal. "I'm bent out of shape for them. These are the first heroes and veterans and victims of the great trillions-of-dollars War on Terror. And they are currently dying, suffering and in terrible need. You know, you would think that would be enough for Congress to pay attention, but apparently, it's not," Stewart said on the Late Show.

Stewart proceeded to challenge McConnell for his "we'll get to it when we get to it" argument by mocking the senator's physical likeness to a turtle. "Listen, Senator. I know that your species isn't known for moving quickly," he said, before pausing to explain that his comment was "a little red meat for the base."

He continued: "But damn, Senator. You're not good at this argument thing. Basically, we're saying you love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes. But when they're in urgent need, you slow walk. You use it as a political pawn to get other things you want."