Late-Night Lately: Jonas Brothers Takeover, Thoughts on R. Kelly's Interview, Remembering Luke Perry

The Jonas Brothers celebrated their reunion with a one-week residency with James Corden on The Late Late Show, complete with a "Carpool Karaoke," talked about their documentary and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

The trio — who just released their much-anticipated comeback single, "Sucker" — discussed their early rise to fame on the Disney Channel, detailed what prompted their breakup and what it was like being ridiculed for wearing purity rings when they were teenagers.

During "Carpool Karaoke" on Thursday night, Nick reiterated that the moment would mark their "first performance back." As Corden pointed out, that's "a lot of pressure."

They also revealed that "when things ended, it wasn't the best," and Kevin explained that they had to endure "forced therapy" to settle their personal issues. "I broke the band up, but I got the band back together," Nick said, as Kevin joked that it made for a "true redemptive story."

Corden suggested that they take a lie detector test to reveal any "lingering" doubts, and they were asked which brother gets on their nerves the most and whether Nick was over having to participate in so many wedding ceremonies with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

When discussing their days on Disney, Nick quipped that Joe is now "allergic to authority," which "stems from Disney days." Joe also described the brothers as having to act like "a politician at age 13" given how much they had to protect their wholesome image for Disney.

On Tuesday, they all played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which stars are forced to choose between answering uncomfortable questions and eating gross food.

During the game, Nick was asked to rank his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars, but he responded: "You see the thing about this question is that they all control whether I'm in the movie or not."

Joe was asked which brother he would rather go on vacation with, Kevin was forced to choose between buying Nick's solo albums or DNCE's self-titled album, then Nick was asked to reveal the most famous person who has hit on him. For Joe's turn, he was asked to rank the boy bands The Backstreet Boys, 'N Sync, One Direction and BTS from best to worst. Because he didn't answer, he and his brother had to drink a three-pepper smoothie.