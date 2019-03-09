Late-Night Lately: Jonas Brothers Takeover, Thoughts on R. Kelly's Interview, Remembering Luke Perry
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So fill up your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments you can't afford to miss.
This week: The Jonas Brothers, in celebrating their reunion and new single, underwent a weeklong residency of sorts at The Late Late Show, playing games and taking part in their own "Carpool Karaoke" segment. Several of the hosts had a lot to say about the dynamic and wide-ranging interview with Gayle King, Samantha Bee took on Fox News' close relationship with the White House and Luke Perry's co-stars shared tributes to the late actor.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
The Jonas Brothers Take Over 'The Late Late Show'
The Jonas Brothers celebrated their reunion with a one-week residency with James Corden on The Late Late Show, complete with a "Carpool Karaoke," talked about their documentary and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."
The trio — who just released their much-anticipated comeback single, "Sucker" — discussed their early rise to fame on the Disney Channel, detailed what prompted their breakup and what it was like being ridiculed for wearing purity rings when they were teenagers.
During "Carpool Karaoke" on Thursday night, Nick reiterated that the moment would mark their "first performance back." As Corden pointed out, that's "a lot of pressure."
They also revealed that "when things ended, it wasn't the best," and Kevin explained that they had to endure "forced therapy" to settle their personal issues. "I broke the band up, but I got the band back together," Nick said, as Kevin joked that it made for a "true redemptive story."
Corden suggested that they take a lie detector test to reveal any "lingering" doubts, and they were asked which brother gets on their nerves the most and whether Nick was over having to participate in so many wedding ceremonies with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.
When discussing their days on Disney, Nick quipped that Joe is now "allergic to authority," which "stems from Disney days." Joe also described the brothers as having to act like "a politician at age 13" given how much they had to protect their wholesome image for Disney.
On Tuesday, they all played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which stars are forced to choose between answering uncomfortable questions and eating gross food.
During the game, Nick was asked to rank his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars, but he responded: "You see the thing about this question is that they all control whether I'm in the movie or not."
Joe was asked which brother he would rather go on vacation with, Kevin was forced to choose between buying Nick's solo albums or DNCE's self-titled album, then Nick was asked to reveal the most famous person who has hit on him. For Joe's turn, he was asked to rank the boy bands The Backstreet Boys, 'N Sync, One Direction and BTS from best to worst. Because he didn't answer, he and his brother had to drink a three-pepper smoothie.
-
Kimmel, Colbert on R. Kelly's "Completely Unconvincing" Interview With Gayle King
Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly, which marked Kelly's first since he was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host caught his viewers up on the CBS interview. "I think this is the first time a defendant ever pleaded insanity during an interview," he joked of the appearance in which Kelly screamed, cried and paced around the set, gesturing wildly.
Kimmel joked about Kelly's intelligence, playing a clip from Kelly's music video for "Trapped in the Closet." The host responded, "There's nothing stupid about that. It's hard to imagine you imprisoned a woman when you wrote a 33-part opera titled 'Trapped in the Closet.'"
He highlighted a clip from the interview in which King remained calmly seated while Kelly stood up and shouted about his innocence. "Whatever Zen meditation class she's taking, sign me up," Kimmel said.
On The Late Show, Colbert said that the interview gave Kelly a chance to show the world that he is normal, "but instead he went with not that."
"He shouted and he cried, but he was completely unconvincing. For Pete's sake, he forgot to say he liked beer," joked Colbert, referencing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Colbert also commented on King's composure. "She knows that when you're interviewing R. Kelly, you gotta go by the T. Rex rules. It can only see motion," he said.
The segment concluded with a clip of Kelly explaining to King that she couldn't use past court cases against him because he was found innocent. "No Mr. Kelly. That was your last case," said Colbert. "This is the remix to conviction."
-
Cole Sprouse Remembers 'Riverdale' Co-Star Luke Perry
During Cole Sprouse's Late Late Show visit Thursday, Corden brought up the death of his Riverdale co-star Luke Perry, to which Sprouse said, "We’re recovering. We’re all going through the paces."
"Luke was one of those guys that I think would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than lamenting it, but he was a good man," Sprouse said, adding, "He was one of the guys that you never heard a bad word said about him ever in Hollywood, but out of respect for the privacy of his family during this time, I’m just trying to keep it brief."
KJ Apa, who plays Perry's son Archie on Riverdale, shared a smiling photo of his TV father with the caption, "Rest in Love bro."
Jason Priestley, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 alongside Perry, took to Instagram Thursday to pay tribute to Perry. "It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared," he wrote in the post. "Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today. If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke," Priestley continued. "Goodnight Sweet Prince."
-
Samantha Bee Takes On Fox News-White House Relationship
Samantha Bee shared her take on The New Yorker's recent story about the close relationship between Fox News and the Donald Trump White House on Wednesday's episode of Full Frontal.
The host explained that the unpublished bombshell story by Diana Falzone was pitched to Fox shortly before the 2016 presidential election. "Would Falzone's story have changed the outcome of the election? We'll never know, but I like to think there's an alternate Sliding Door-iverse where this article came out, Trump lost, Stormy is chief of staff and I have a new Gwyneth Paltrow haircut and a billion-dollar lifestyle brand selling areola-plumping serum," joked Bee.
The host added that Falzone had a follow-up story that exposed how The National Enquirer buried the Daniels exposé as a favor to Trump, though Fox News never published it. "In other words, Fox News buried a woman's story about Trump burying a woman's story, then buried another story about that story," she said. "It's like watching Inception. I'm a little confused, extremely frustrated, and men keep explaining why the story is 'totally cool if you just, like, really think about it.'"
Bee also touched on the administration's "unusually close relationship" with Fox News.
Writer Jane Mayer reported that Trump ranks the loyalty of the Fox News reporters on a scale of 1 to 10. Bee said that Bret Baier earned a "6," while Sean Hannity got a "10." "Fox & Friends host and modern-day Rosco P. Coltrane Steve Doocy is so adoring that Trump gives him a '12,'" she said. "It's the first '12' Doocy has scored since every single exam he took in college."
“Fox News is such an extension of the Trump administration that the president is closer to Sean Hannity than to almost any of his staff,” the host continued. “The two speak nearly every night after Hannity’s show, like a booty call from the world’s grossest booty."
Bee concluded that Fox News' bias isn't a well-kept secret. "Under Trump, Fox has grown from a simple old-fashioned propaganda factory into a new kind of state television that’s arguably as powerful as the president it created. But at least Trump is term-limited," she said. "We’ll be living under Fox’s influence as long as there’s a supply of fresh teenage blood to keep Rupert Murdoch undead.”
-
Kit Harington Teases 'Game of Thrones' Return
Kit Harington spoke with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday about the final season of Game of Thrones, but was careful not to give away any spoilers.
Speaking about his character Jon Snow, the actor said he is still "pinching" himself and "can't quite grasp" the level of fame the show has cultivated over the years. After Colbert mentioned that the show seems to be a "big culture definer for the 2010s," he further joked, "So we can blame you for where we are right now."
"I got this theory that we kind of screwed the political landscape," Harington said, adding that it seems as if the current times are emulating their show. "I just felt like certain political figures tried to emulate [King] Joffrey and things went a bit wrong."
Later on, Harington also discussed how difficult it is to not reveal any spoilers and how much he failed to correctly guess what would happen each season. "I had theories all along and all of them were wrong," he revealed. "I'm quite glad I never told anyone my theories."
Colbert decided to test out his own theories with the actor, seeing if Harington would reveal anything through his facial expressions. His theories included: "The real game was how we made friends along the way"; "Journey’s 'Don't Stop Believin'' plays and we suddenly cut to black"; and his favorite, "Jon Snow has a son and names him Tony Stark," Colbert said, also adding that it would be the "ultimate crossover."
-
Late-Night Lineup: March 10-16
Tuesday, March 12
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: The current Bachelor, Colton Underwood, stops by to chat about his roller-coaster ride that is this season of the ABC show.
Wednesday, March 13
Watch What Happens Live: John Oliver heads back to the clubhouse to talk all things late night and current affairs.