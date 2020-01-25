Late Night Lately: Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking, Leslie Jones' 'GOT' Surprise, Tackling the Impeachment Trial

Late night hosts returned to the topic of removing President Trump from office after the Senate impeachment trial got underway.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent articles of impeachment over to the Senate last week, the Senate trial began Tuesday afternoon with debate over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the proceeding. Trump was in Davos, Switzerland, on the first day of the World Economic Forum.

Trevor Noah produced a fake instructional video for the Senate "jury" called to prevail over Trump's impeachment trial. Given that a juror should be impartial, Noah said in the video, "The following remarks by the defendant should not be considered when rendering your verdict." Noah then played video clips of Trump calling Sen. Ted Cruz "Lyin' Ted," perpetuating the Obama birther conspiracy and lending credence to a National Enquirer story claiming Cruz's father was "linked to [the] JFK assassination," among other moments.

"Jurors are instructed to disregard these insults. Thank you for doing your civic duty," Noah ended the spot.

Stephen Colbert tackled the first day of the impeachment trial with the latest installment of his recurring segment, "Don and the Giant Impeach." "Today is just day one of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump," he began. "It is a pivotal day in the history of the republic. Soon, we will find out if breaking the law is illegal. Gotta say, so far, I don’t like the odds."

"No evidence, no witnesses, just a hundred old people stuck in a room together. This isn’t a trial, it’s the four o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s. Or a matinee in Branson, Missouri."

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, took a swipe at McConnell over the initial rules he proposed for the impeachment trial. "[McConnell] and his fellow Republicans keep saying that they’re following the template established in the Clinton impeachment trial, even though this trial is very different: Bill Clinton had sex with one person. Donald Trump screwed a whole country."

The ABC host ultimately argued that Republican senators would do their utmost to withhold evidence from entering the trial and so urged viewers to "use this mockery of our democracy to motivate yourself and others to register to vote." He added as a kicker: "And in the meantime, these senators are gonna be locked in that room for quite a while. They are not allowed to leave the chamber during the trial, attendance is mandatory and they are not allowed to bring phones or electronic devices in, with one exception. Ted Cruz will be provided with an iPad so he can quietly watch porn. But that’s it; nobody else."

Jimmy Fallon joked that Republicans are calling the impeachment trials "the biggest waste of time since they saw a double feature of Cats and Dolittle." Fallon touched on the strict rules that Senators cannot use their phones and must remain silent during the trials. "Meanwhile, Trump will be screaming at the TV while tweeting from the toilet," he said.

Fallon added that Trump is currently at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. "Apparently when he asked his lawyers, 'How can I help?,' they handed him a plane ticket," he said.

Seth Meyers also discussed McConnell's rules for the trial on Late Night. "To keep things simple, he revealed the rules by emoji," Meyers said before the monkey emojis covering their eyes, ears and mouths appeared onscreen.

James Corden also poked fun at McConnell's rules on The Late Late Show. "The debate over the rules got off to a pretty bad start when Trump's legal team opened with, 'No take backs, finders keepers and the president is adamant about this: Whoever smelt it, dealt it,'" said Corden.