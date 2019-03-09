Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski Return to Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart Following ‘Queer Eye’ Trailer

Ellen DeGeneres’ video compilation of people falling on icy driveways proves comedy gold for the talk show host, who jumps 21 percent in all social activity to lead The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a fifth straight week.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 5.

DeGeneres reigns over Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah, who hold at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, followed by Mike Huckabee and Lawrence O’Donnell in the top five.

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski also re-enter the list at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.