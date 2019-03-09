Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski Return to Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart Following ‘Queer Eye’ Trailer
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Ellen DeGeneres’ video compilation of people falling on icy driveways proves comedy gold for the talk show host, who jumps 21 percent in all social activity to lead The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a fifth straight week.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 5.
DeGeneres reigns over Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah, who hold at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, followed by Mike Huckabee and Lawrence O’Donnell in the top five.
Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski also re-enter the list at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Jake Tapper
Last week: 7
-
9. Antoni Porowski
Last week: -
-
8. Andy Cohen
Last week: 4
-
7. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: -
Van Ness, along with Queer Eye co-star Antoni Porowski, leap back onto the chart following the March 4 debut of the trailer for the show’s third season, which they shared on their social media accounts. The season premieres on Netflix March 15.
-
6. Chris Hayes
Last week: 8
-
5. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: -
-
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 6
-
3. Trevor Noah
Last week: 3
-
2. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 2
-
1. Ellen DeGeneres
Last week: 1
DeGeneres’ March 1 Instagram post showing people slipping and sliding down their icy driveways garnered 1.8 million favorites, making it one of the biggest by an actor, comedian or TV personality that week, bested only by posts from Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra.