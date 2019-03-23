Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski Return to Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart’s Top Five With ‘Queer Eye’ Premiere

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski shoot into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart upon the premiere of the latest season of Queer Eye, while Ellen DeGeneres remains at No. 1 on the March 27-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 19.

Van Ness and Porowski come in at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, following the March 15 premiere of the Netflix series’ third season.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj host Hasan Minhaj is the tally’s lone debut at No. 6.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.