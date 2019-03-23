Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski Return to Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart’s Top Five With ‘Queer Eye’ Premiere
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski shoot into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart upon the premiere of the latest season of Queer Eye, while Ellen DeGeneres remains at No. 1 on the March 27-dated tally.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 19.
Van Ness and Porowski come in at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, following the March 15 premiere of the Netflix series’ third season.
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj host Hasan Minhaj is the tally’s lone debut at No. 6.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: 10
-
9. Andy Cohen
Last week: 5
-
8. Bill Maher
Last week: 7
-
7. James Corden
Last week: 6
-
6. Hasan Minhaj
Last week: -
-
5. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 2
-
4. Antoni Porowski
Last week: -
-
3. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 3
-
2. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 8
Van Ness scores a 163 percent boost in all social engagement with the March 15 premiere of Queer Eye’s third season, with co-star Antoni Porowski re-entering the chart two spots below him at No. 4.
-
1. Ellen DeGeneres
Last week: 1
The Ellen DeGeneres Showwelcomed 43-year-old Mike Alancourt, whose dance class video of him performing to Post Malone’s “Wow.” went viral. DeGeneres posted a video of Alancourt recreating the dance that earned 760,000 Instagram favorites.