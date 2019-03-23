Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski Return to Top TV Personalities Social Media Chart’s Top Five With ‘Queer Eye’ Premiere

6:55 AM 3/23/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Courtesy of Netflix

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski shoot into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart upon the premiere of the latest season of Queer Eye, while Ellen DeGeneres remains at No. 1 on the March 27-dated tally.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended March 19.

Van Ness and Porowski come in at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, following the March 15 premiere of the Netflix series’ third season.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj host Hasan Minhaj is the tally’s lone debut at No. 6.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Gordon Ramsay

    Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

    Last week: 10

  • 9. Andy Cohen

    Getty Images

    Last week: 5

  • 8. Bill Maher

    C Flanigan/Getty Images

    Last week: 7

  • 7. James Corden

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Last week: 6

  • 6. Hasan Minhaj

    Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

    Last week: -

     

  • 5. Jimmy Fallon

    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Antoni Porowski

    JB Lacroix/WireImage

    Last week: -

  • 3. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 3

  • 2. Jonathan Van Ness

    Tibrina Hobson/Getty

    Last week: 8

    Van Ness scores a 163 percent boost in all social engagement with the March 15 premiere of Queer Eye’s third season, with co-star Antoni Porowski re-entering the chart two spots below him at No. 4.

  • 1. Ellen DeGeneres

    Todd Williamson/Getty Images

    Last week: 1

    The Ellen DeGeneres Showwelcomed 43-year-old Mike Alancourt, whose dance class video of him performing to Post Malone’s “Wow.” went viral. DeGeneres posted a video of Alancourt recreating the dance that earned 760,000 Instagram favorites.