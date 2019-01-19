Jonathan Van Ness Spends Two Straight Weeks at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Chart for First Time
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Jonathan Van Ness strings together two straight weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, remaining atop the Jan. 23-dated list.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.
Van Ness is joined by a pair of fellow Queer Eye hosts: Antoni Porowski (No. 6) and Bobby Berk (No. 10).
Jake Tapper and Lawrence O’Donnell remain at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, behind Van Ness, with Mike Huckabee and Chris Hayes rounding out the top five.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Bobby Berk
Last week: -
9. Steve Harvey
Last week: -
The host of the 2019 NFL Honors ceremony is Harvey, who promoted his gig with a Jan. 15 Instagram post; in all, Harvey snagged 287,000 favorites on Instagram, a boost of 409 percent. The NFL Honors will be broadcast Feb. 2 on CBS, the night before the Super Bowl.
8. Chelsea Handler
Last week: -
7. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 6
6. Antoni Porowksi
Last week: 7
5. Chris Hayes
Last week: 4
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
3. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: 3
2. Jake Tapper
Last week: 2
1. Jonathan Van Ness
Last week: 1
Van Ness rises 27 percent in overall social media engagement to nab a second week at No. 1, led by an 86 percent boost in Instagram comments (40,000 total) and 2.5 million favorites on the service. One of his top posts referenced his appearance on Lip Sync Battle, on which he performed Lady Gaga’s “Telephone.”