Jonathan Van Ness Spends Two Straight Weeks at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Chart for First Time

Jonathan Van Ness strings together two straight weeks at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, remaining atop the Jan. 23-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.

Van Ness is joined by a pair of fellow Queer Eye hosts: Antoni Porowski (No. 6) and Bobby Berk (No. 10).

Jake Tapper and Lawrence O’Donnell remain at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, behind Van Ness, with Mike Huckabee and Chris Hayes rounding out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.