From 'Judy' to 'Rocketman': How Costume Designers Created the Perfect Retro Looks

"A costume designer has to be an anthropologist, especially when dressing a celebrity figure who was a cultural touchstone," notes Ruth E. Carter of working on Eddie Murphy's look as comedian Rudy Ray Moore. Carter was reuniting with Murphy for the seventh time. "I want comfort for him and I want it to look right for the character," which meant patchwork denims, matador pants and matching suit and hat combos along with his signature rose applique.

