From 'Judy' to 'Rocketman': How Costume Designers Created the Perfect Retro Looks
The teams behind 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Dolemite Is My Name' also spill secrets behind their film's signature garments.
-
'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'
For the costumes of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), Arianne Phillips looked to director Quentin Tarantino. "He is an encyclopedia of Western culture," she says, adding that he wanted them to "feel like TV Western costumes and yet a little bit elevated." When Dalton is shooting Lancer, he's fashioned in a leather jacket with fringe, evoking the styles of Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda, reflecting "where the culture was at during the time of 1969."
-
'Rocketman'
British designer Julian Day created 85-plus outfits for the Elton John biopic. One million Swarovski crystals were used on everything from jumpsuits to jackets. "As he became more famous, his clothes became more extravagant and more expensive," says the designer. From his authentically accurate Dodgers uniform and red-winged devil outfit to his ode to the Wizard of Oz costumes, fantasy and flash were key to creating Elton onstage and off.
-
'Judy'
For the Judy Garland biopic, director Rupert Goold had one request for costume designer Jany Temime — a long floral gown with a bateau neck that was synonymous with her style. "It took me a long time to find the fabric; everything looked like a sort of cheap wedding dress," says Temime, who finally found some leftover couture fabric in a glittering damask silk, which had a 3D shine to the flowers. "It was also difficult to find [a pattern] for a tiny body like Renée [Zellweger]."
-
'Dolemite Is My Name'
"A costume designer has to be an anthropologist, especially when dressing a celebrity figure who was a cultural touchstone," notes Ruth E. Carter of working on Eddie Murphy's look as comedian Rudy Ray Moore. Carter was reuniting with Murphy for the seventh time. "I want comfort for him and I want it to look right for the character," which meant patchwork denims, matador pants and matching suit and hat combos along with his signature rose applique.
This story first appeared in the Nov. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.