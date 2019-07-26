Where Hollywood Eats: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Murphy and More Reveal Favorite L.A. Restaurants
"I probably shouldn't say this because it's already hard enough to get in here," says Louis-Dreyfus of Venice's Felix Trattoria as Ben Silverman, Michael Strahan and others share "go-to" dishes at their preferred eateries.
Golden Bull
Golden Bull (Santa Monica)
The iconic chophouse was given a full revamp last year by Westside Rentals founder Mark Verge. "It just reopened with an awesome bar and a real neighborhood vibe," says fan Ben Silverman, chairman and co-CEO of Propagate Content. "Authentic and classic but brilliantly and simply updated."
Del Frisco's
Century City
The new Westfield Century City Mall outpost of the Del Frisco's Double Eagle steakhouse chain might have been called "comically opulent" by Eater, but Good Morning America star Michael Strahan says "they have the best crab cakes you can ask for."
Blackship
West Hollywood
"I love the concept of fusing what we love about Japanese and Italian cuisines under one roof," says veteran awards publicist Michele Robertson of chef Keiichi Kurobe's new spot melding East and West. "The Carbonara Ramen is my go-to. The staff is gracious, and the restaurant has a very welcoming energy."
Badmaash
Downtown
Writer and showrunner Damon Lindelof, who is currently readying HBO's Watchmen series for its late 2019 debut, is a big fan of this Indian gastropub, with a second location in the heart of Fairfax: "It has insanely great Indian food and even more insane Bollywood movie poster and adorning the walls," he says. "The chicken sandwich off the secret menu is worth the heartburn."
San Vicente Bungalows
West Hollywood
"I'm a regular there," says Ryan Murphy of Jeff Klein's exclusive members-only spot that's quickly become an A-list hangout. "I love it because I feel like it's a super-secret club that I'm lucky to be in. I love the room. I love the food. That's my jam." WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt seconds that, noting, "The burger is especially good — and the confetti cake."
Felix Trattoria
Venice
"I probably shouldn't say this because it's already hard enough to get in here," says Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Evan Funke's Italian hotspot. "I love their cacio e pepe. God bless America, it's that good." Adds CAA culinary chief Andrew Chason: "The handmade pastas are absolutely perfect and I dream about the meatballs and focaccia. It sounds corny, but you can literally taste the passion in his food."
