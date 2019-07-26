Where Hollywood Eats: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Murphy and More Reveal Favorite L.A. Restaurants

"I probably shouldn't say this because it's already hard enough to get in here," says Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Evan Funke's Italian hotspot. "I love their cacio e pepe. God bless America, it's that good." Adds CAA culinary chief Andrew Chason: "The handmade pastas are absolutely perfect and I dream about the meatballs and focaccia. It sounds corny, but you can literally taste the passion in his food."

This story first appeared in the July 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.