The Cast of 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' Then and Now
First hitting theaters in 1997, the classic rom-com starring Julia Roberts celebrates its 21st anniversary this month.
Released in the summer of 1997, My Best Friend's Wedding made its mark on romantic comedies for years to come. The film ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year, having racked up a worldwide gross of nearly $300 million at the box office. Julia Roberts stars as the fillm's heroine alongside Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and more.
Although considered to be one of the most classic rom-coms films of its time, My Best Friend's Wedding puts a different spin on the genre with its not-so-happily-ever-after ending. Directed by P.J. Hogan, the film follows Julianne Potter (Roberts), as she attempts to win over her best friend (Mulroney) before he marries someone else. Hilarious antics ensue as Julianne enlists the help of her editor George (Everett) in order to stop the wedding.
To mark the film's 21st anniversary on June 20, The Hollywood Reporter checks in on the stars of the '97 classic and where they are now, more than two decades later.
Julia Roberts
Julianne Potter
Julia Roberts does what she does best as Julianne Potter, a 27-year-old New York City food critic who realizes she's in love with her life-long best friend a little too late. Roberts' performance in My Best Friend's Wedding was highly praised, as she even went on to be nominated for a Golden Globe award for best actress for her work in the film. Following My Best Friend's Wedding, the actress went on to star in movies like Notting Hill, Erin Brockovitch and Ocean's Eleven. Since then, Roberts has been largely regarded as one of the most successful actresses of her generation. Most recently, she appeared in Money Monster, alongside George Clooney, and Wonder with Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.
Dermot Mulroney
Michael O’Neal
Dermot Mulroney portrays Julianne's (Roberts) lifelong best friend, Michael O'Neal. In the event that they are both still single at age 28, the two characters had made an agreement to marry each other. But the plan is foiled when Michael ends up meeting someone — the bright-eyed and beautiful Kimmy Wallace (Diaz) — whom he plans to marry instead. Known for his roles in Young Guns, About Schmidt and August: Osage County, Mulroney has accumulated an extensive resume of credits over the course of his 30-year-long career. In recent years, Mulroney has appeared as recurring characters on hit television shows New Girl, Shameless and American Horror Story. Additionally, Mulroney and Roberts will be rekindling their onscreen romance in 2018 — this time, in Amazon's upcoming series Homecoming.
Cameron Diaz
Kimmy Wallace
Prior to playing bride-to-be Kimmy Wallace in My Best Friend's Wedding, Cameron Diaz landed her big break in Charles Russell's The Mask, alongside Jim Carrey. Soon after, Diaz then rose to prominence in Hollywood, starring in films such as Being John Malkovich, Charlie's Angels, Gangs of New York, The Holiday, My Sister's Keeper and more. In 2013, Diaz was named one of the highest-paid actresses over 40 in Hollywood.
Rupert Everett
George Downes
In a memorable performance, Rupert Everett portrays George Downes, Julianne's editor and friend who poses as her pseudo-fiance in an attempt to make Michael jealous. Everett went on to be nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance. The English actor later appeared in films such as Michael Hoffman's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Inspector Gadget, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. In his directorial debut, Everett helms and stars as Oscar Wilde in upcoming biographical film The Happy Prince, alongside Colin Firth and Emily Watson.
Philip Bosco
Walter Wallace
Philip Bosco got his start onstage in Broadway theater, performing in shows such as The Rape of the Belt, King Lear, Twelfth Night, Lend Me a Tenor, Twelve Angry Men and more. In My Best Friend's Wedding, Bosco plays Walter Wallace, affluent businessman and father of Kimmy Wallace (Diaz). Recently, the Tony Award-winning actor has appeared in TV crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FX series Damages, romantic comedy Hitch and more.
Rachel Griffiths
Samantha Newhouse
Since her days playing ditzy bridesmaid Samantha Newhouse alongside Cameron Diaz, Australian actress Rachel Griffiths has been critically acclaimed for her work in television and film. In 1998, Griffiths was nominated for an Academy Award for her portayal of Hilary du Pré in British biopic Hilary and Jackie. In addition, Griffiths later won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Brenda Chenowith in HBO series Six Feet Under. Most recently, Griffiths can be seen in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge and in the 2018 TV series Dead Lucky, released in the U.S. on AMC Networks streaming service SundanceNow.
Carrie Preston
Mandy Newhouse
One of Carrie Preston's earliest onscreen performances can be found in her portrayal of Mandy Newhouse in My Best Friend's Wedding. Known today for starring in hit TV dramas True Blood and The Good Wife, Preston has built up an extensive resume of various film, television and stage roles. In 2013, Preston won a Primetime Emmy Award for best guest actress in a drama series for her work on acclaimed CBS legal drama The Good Wife. Currently, the actress stars on TNT drama series Claws with Niecy Nash.
Christopher Masterson
Scotty O’Neal
Some may recognize Christopher Masterson as the brother of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson, while others may identify him for playing Francis on Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle throughout the early 2000s. Following his role as Michael's younger brother Scotty in My Best Friend's Wedding, Masterson went on to appear in films such as Scary Movie 2, Intellectual Property and Wuthering Heights. Following in his brother's footsteps, the actor also began a DJ career under the alias DJ Chris Kennedy.