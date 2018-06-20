The Cast of 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' Then and Now

Released in the summer of 1997, My Best Friend's Wedding made its mark on romantic comedies for years to come. The film ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year, having racked up a worldwide gross of nearly $300 million at the box office. Julia Roberts stars as the fillm's heroine alongside Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and more.

Although considered to be one of the most classic rom-coms films of its time, My Best Friend's Wedding puts a different spin on the genre with its not-so-happily-ever-after ending. Directed by P.J. Hogan, the film follows Julianne Potter (Roberts), as she attempts to win over her best friend (Mulroney) before he marries someone else. Hilarious antics ensue as Julianne enlists the help of her editor George (Everett) in order to stop the wedding.

To mark the film's 21st anniversary on June 20, The Hollywood Reporter checks in on the stars of the '97 classic and where they are now, more than two decades later.