Juno Awards: Shawn Mendes Leads With Six Nominations

Shawn Mendes on Tuesday grabbed a field-leading six nominations for the 2019 Juno music awards, Canada's version of the Grammys, to be hosted by Sarah McLachlan.

The Weeknd nabbed five nods, while Dutch-Canadian artist Bulow earned four noms. Nominations for the Junos were unveiled during a press conference Tuesday in Toronto.

Mendes will compete for the fan choice award, best single, album, artist, songwriter and pop album of the year. And newcomer Bulow will vie in the fan choice, best single, breakthrough artist and pop album categories.

Other multiple Juno nominees unveiled on Tuesday include Loud Luxury, Alessia Cara, Bahamas and Hubert Lenoir.

The album of the year competition will pit the latest work by Mendes, Jann Arden and The Weeknd against albums from Three Days Grace and Hubert Lenoir. And the international album of the year category will see Camila Cabello's Camila, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy and Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues compete against Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys and Travis Scott's Astroworld.

The single of the year category has nominations for Bulow's "Not a Love Song" and Alessia Cara's "Growing Pains" going up against Mendes' "In My Blood," "Pray for Me," by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar and "Body," by Loud Luxury.

Elsewhere, the best pop album competition will see Bulow's Damaged and Mendes' Shawn Mendes go up against Chromeo's Head Over Heels, Hubert Lenoir's Darlene and Tyler Shaw's Intuition.

And performers competing for the breakthrough artist of the year will be Bulow, Grandson, Johnny Orlando, Killy and Meghan Patrick. The Junos, organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will take place in London, Ontario on March 17, and will air on the CBC network.

The Canadian duo Loud Luxury were earlier announced as the first performers named for Juno Awards, and Bulow joined the performers slate on Tuesday.