Juno Awards: Full List of Winners
Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes won five trophies, including best artist, single and pop album, while Avril Lavigne nabbed the Juno Fan Choice Award.
Shawn Mendes dominated the Juno Awards this weekend, taking home trophies for five of the six categories he was nominated in, including for best artist, album, pop album and songwriter of the year.
And the Juno Fan Choice Award went to Toronto-born pop sensation Avril Lavigne.
Mendes, who was not on hand at the Junos as he is on the European leg of a world tour, on Sunday night appeared to a nationwide Canadian TV audience via a taped performance of his hit single "In My Blood."
Mendes came into the Junos this year with the field-leading six nominations. Earlier on Saturday night during the pre-telecast industry awards dinner, Mendes nabbed another four trophies for best artist, best single, best pop album for his self-titled third studio album, and best songwriter.
In all, six awards were given out at the country's pop music awards during a nationwide live telecast on Sunday night hosted by Sarah McLachlan. The Canadian singer and songwriter wasted no time in her opening monologue in taking shots at the U.S., Canada's neighbor to the south, with president Donald Trump in the White House.
"You know when you live somewhere peaceful and beautiful, then you get a crazy neighbor, and they start causing all sorts of trouble like putting up weird walls, picking fights with all the other neighbors, and telling your daughters how they should behave, all the while saying they're making the area great again, and you just watch, feeling helpless, and hope they'll be gone by 2020," McLachlan said.
"He does make me want to swear," she added to applause from the London, Ontario audience for the awards show telecast. Also appearing on the Junos stage Sunday was The Police lead singer Sting, who introduced David Foster, the top pop music producer, as he was awarded the 2019 Junos humanitarian award.
"It's especially humbling to be introduced to you, my friend Sting," Foster said, before recommending that Canadians become registered organ donors. Foster's nonprofit, The David Foster Foundation, helps pay for non-medical expenses borne by Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.
Also Sunday night at the Junos, the best group trophy was nabbed by the Arkells, who hail from Hamilton, Ontario, while Bulow won for best breakthrough artist for 2019.
And the best country album award went to Brett Kissel for We Were That Song, while the R&B/soul recording of the year was nabbed by Jesse Reyez. "I am you and you are me, and if there's one thing you're willing to chase, do it, because you could go so far," Reyez told her fans when accepting the award.
Elsewhere, "Sunglasses at Night" singer Corey Hart was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during a two hour kudosfest that aired on the CBC network. In all, 36 Juno Awards were handed out on Saturday night, including the breakthrough group of the year honor going to Washboard Union, and legendary rock band Voivod snapped up the Juno for best metal/hard music.
And Post Malone won for best international album for Beerbongs & Bentleys, after being pitted in competition against Camila Cabello's Camila, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues and Travis Scott's Astroworld.
-
JUNO Fan Choice Award
Avril Lavigne (BMG*ADA) (WINNER)
Alessia Cara (Universal)
Bulow (Universal)
Elijah Woods, Jamie Fine (Big Machine/Universal)
Killy (Secret Sound Club, Independent)
Loud Luxury (Armada Music B.V. Sony NAV XO Universal)
Shawn Mendes (Universal)
The Weeknd (Universal)
Tory Lanez (Interscope, Universal)
-
Single of the Year
"In My Blood" Shawn Mendes (Universal) (WINNER)
"Growing Pains" Alessia Cara (Universal)
"Not A Love Song" Bulow (Universal)
"Body" Loud Luxury" (Armada Music B.V. Sony)
"Pray For Me" The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar (Top Dawg Ent Universal)
-
International Album of the Year
Beerbongs & Bentleys Post Malone (Universal) (WINNER)
Camila Camila Cabello (Sony)
Invasion of Privacy Cardi B (Atlantic Warner)
Red Pill Blues Maroon 5 (Universal)
Astroworld Travis Scott (Sony)
-
Album of the Year
Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes (Universal) (WINNER)
My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd (Universal)
Darlene, Hubert Lenoir (Simone Select)
These Are the Days Jann Arden, (Universal)
Outsider Three Days Grace (RCA Sony)
-
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes (Universal) (WINNER)
Alessia Cara (Universa)
Michael Bublee (Warner)
The Weeknd (Universal)
Tory Lanez (Interscope Universal)
-
Group of the Year
Arkells (Universal) (WINNER)
Chromeo (Last Gang Entertainment One)
Metric (Metric Music Universal)
The Sheepdogs (Warner)
Three Days Grace (RCA Sony)
-
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Bulow (Universal) (WINNER)
Grandson (Warner)
Johnny Orlando (Universal)
Killy (Secret Sound Club Independent)
Meghan Patrick (Warner)
-
Breakthrough Group of the Year
The Washboard Union (Warner) (WINNER)
88Glam (XO Universal)
Dizzy (Royal Mountain Universal)
Elijah Woods, Jamie Fine (Big Machine/Universal)
Loud Luxury (Armada Music B.V. Sony)
-
Songwriter of the Year
Shawn Mendes, "Lost In Japan" (WINNER)
Afie Jurvanen, "No Wrong," "Way With Words," "Any Place"
Donovan Woods, "Our Friend Bobby," "Truck Full of Money," "Next Year"
Frank Dukes, "Be Careful"
Jessie Reyez, "Promises"
-
Country Album of the Year
We Were That Song Brett Kissel (Warner) (WINNER)
A Small Town Christmas Jess Moskaluke (MDM Universal)
Country Music Made Me Do It Meghan Patrick (Warner)
Feels Like That The Reklaws (Universal)
New Tattoo Tim Hicks (Open Road Universal)
-
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
Earthtones Bahamas (Universal) (WINNER)
More Or Less Dan Mangan (Arts & Crafts Universal)
Gabrielle Shonk Gabrielle Shonk (Universal)
Blood Rhye (Last Gang, eOne)
Queens Of The Breakers The Barr Brothers (Secret City Cadence)
-
Alternative Album of the Year
Baby Teeth Dizzy Royal (Mountain Universal) (WINNER)
Ken Destroyer (Merge F.A.B./Merge)
Dose Your Dreams Fucked Up (Arts & Crafts Universal)
TPC Tokyo Police Club (Dine Alone Universal)
In A Poem Unlimited U.S. Girls (Royal Mountain Universal)
-
Pop Album of the Year
Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes (Universal) (WINNER)
Damaged Bulow (Universal)
Head Over Heels Chromeo (Last Gang eOne)
Darlene Hubert Lenoir (Simone Select)
Intuition Tyler Shaw (Sony)
-
Rock Album of the Year
Rally Cry Arkells (Arkells Universal) (WINNER)
True Rockers Monster Truck (Dine Alone Universal)
Changing Colours The Sheepdogs (Warner)
Civilianaires The Trews (Cadence Universal)
Outsider Three Days Grace (RCA Sony)
-
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
Laila Biali Laila Biali (Chronograph Fontana North/Universal) (WINNER)
Sun Songs Jodi Proznick ft. Laila Biali (Cellar Live MVD)
Love Is Here To Stay Diana Krall, Tony Bennett (Universal)
Solstice/equinox Diana Panton (Independent Independent)
Holly Holly Cole (Universal)
-
Jazz Album of the Year: Solo
Old Soul Robi Botos (A440 Universal) (WINNER)
Sandstorm Alexis Baro (G-THREE Independent)
So Here We Are Alison Young (Triplet Independent/The Orchard)
In the Moment Larnell Lewis (Independent)
Beloved of the Sky Renee Rosnes (Smoke Sessions Sony)
-
Jazz Album of the Year: Group
The Seasons of Being Andy Milne & Dapp Theory (Sunnyside AMPED/AEC/eOne) (WINNER)
Wander Wonder Allison Au Quartet (Independent)
Atwood Suites Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble (Origin City Hall/The Orchard)
Live at U of T Liebman/Murley Quartet (Independent)
Path of Totality Quinsin Nachoff's Flux (WhirlwindProper Music/Red Eye)
-
Instrumental Album of the Year
China Cloud Gordon Grdina (Madic Independent/Universal) (WINNER)
Group Manoeuvre Aerialists (Fiddlehead Independent)
Johnny Goldtooth and The Chevy Casanovas Kevin Breit (Stony Plain Warner)
Live from the Art Farm The Fretless (Independent)
The Space Between Us Toninato/ Thiessen (Ambiances Magnetiques Independent)
-
Francophone Album of the Year
Une année record Loud (Joy Ride Universal) (WINNER)
en cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé Cœur de pirate (Dare To Care Select/Believe)
Darlene Hubert Lenoir (Simone Select)
Le silence des troupeaux Philippe Brach (Spectra Select)
Desherbage Tire le coyote (Les disques de La Tribu Select)
-
Children's Album of the Year
You, Me and the Sea Splash'N Boots (Independent Fontana North/Universal) (WINNER)
Let's Go Bananas Beppie (Independent)
It Takes a Village Ginalina (Independent)
Dog on the Floor Raffi (Troubadour Universal)
It's Cool To Be Kind Sonshine and Broccoli (Independent)
-
Classical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber
The End of Flowers: Works by Clarke & Ravel Gryphon Trio (Analekta Select/The Orchard) (WINNER)
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6, 7 & 8 Andrew Wan, Charles Richard-Hamelin (Analekta Select/The Orchard)
Scarlatti: Sonatas Vol.2 Angela Hewitt (Hyperion Sony)
Ravel & Debussy: Sonates Blake Pouliot, with Hsin-I Huang (Analekta Select/The Orchard)
Schubert: Piano Sonata in B Flat Major D.960; Four Impromptus D.935 Marc-André Hamelin (Hyperion Sony)
-
Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
Vaughan Williams Toronto Symphony Orchestra (Chandos Naxos) (WINNER)
New Worlds/Nouveaux Mondes Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra (Analekta Select/The Orchard)
Newton Howard & Kernis: Violin Concertos; Tovey: Stream of Limelight James Ehnes, with Seattle Symphony and Detroit Symphony Orchestra (OnyxHM)
Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 1, 2 and 4 Louis Lortie, with BBC Philharmonic (Chandos Naxos)
Into the Wonder Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, with Gryphon Trio (Analekta)
-
Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral Performance
Vienna: Fin de siècle Barbara Hannigan (Alpha Naxos) (WINNER)
Bernstein: A Quiet Place Choeur de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal (Universal)
David Braid: Corona Divinae Misericordiae Elmer Iseler Singers (K52 Independent)
Echo Joyce El-Khoury (Opera Rara Warner)
Ayre: Live Miriam Khalil (Against the Grain Records Independent)
-
Classical Composition of the Year
Golden Slumbers Kiss your Eyes Ana Sokolović (Analekta Select/The Orchard) (WINNER)
Granitic Bekah Simms (Centrediscs Naxos)
About Bach Cassandra Miller (Another Timbre Independent)
Katana of Choice Nicole Lizee, (Redshift Canadian Music Centre)
Arctic Symphony Vincent Ho (Centrediscs Naxos)
-
Rap Recording of the Year
LoVE me NOw Tory Lanez (Interscope Universal) (WINNER)
88Glam Reloaded 88Glam (XO Universal)
Immigrant Belly (Roc Nation Universal)
Surrender Your Soul Killy (Secret Sound Club Independent)
Reckless NAV (XO Universal)
-
Dance Recording of the Year
Body Loud Luxury (Armada Music B.V Sony) (WINNER)
Gotasoul Azari (Get Physical Indeependant/Zebralution)
Jackie Chan (ft. Preme & Post Malone) Dzeko & Tiësto (Universal)
Avatar Beach Jacques Greene (Arts & Crafts Universal)
Cura Keys N Krates (Keys N Krates Dim Mak)
-
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Being Human In Public Jessie Reyez (Universal) (WINNER)
Twos Anders (Independent)
Pain & Pleasure Black Atlass (XO Universal)
Stone Woman Charlotte Day Wilson (Charlotte Day Wilson eOne)
My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO Universal)
-
Reggae Recording of the Year
Sly & Robbie meet Dubmatix – Overdubbed (Dubmatix Echo Beach*Fontana North/Universal/The Orchard) (WINNER)
Money Don't Grow Pon Trees Blessed (Walshy Fire & The Expanders Independent/Zojak)
Genesis Chelsea Stewart (Baby Momma Independent)
Narrative Exco Levi (Sillywalks and Irie Vibrations Warner)
Talk Or No Talk Kafinal ft. Queen Ifrica (Sing N Act Ent Independent)
-
Indigenous Music Album of the Year
Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa Jeremy Dutcher (Independent Fontana North/Universal) (WINNER)
The Ballad of the Runaway Girl Elisapie (Bonsound Sony)
Standing in the Light Leonard Sumner (Broken Reel Independent)
Nitisanak - Brothers and Sister Northern Cree (Canyon Outside/A-Train)
The Average Savage Snotty Nose (Rez Kids RPM Independent)
-
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year
Both Ways Donovan Woods (Meant Well Fontana North/Universal Grenades Kaia Kater Acronym Universal) (WINNER)
In Our Time AHI (Thirty Tigers/22nd Sentry Sony)
Seeker Megan Nash (Acronym Universal)
Yarrow The Deep Dark Woods (Six Shooter Universal)
-
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
Sweet Old Religion Pharis and Jason Romero (Borealis Fontana North/Universal/Free Dirt) (WINNER)
The Broken Heart of Everything David Francey (Independent)
Queen City Jubilee The Slocan Ramblers (SloMusic Independent)
Fifteen The Wailin' Jennys (True North Records)
Horizons Vishten (Independent Select)
-
Blues Album of the Year
Miles To Go Colin James (True North IDLA/Universal) (WINNER)
Checkmate Jack de Keyzer (blue star Independent)
Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues Myles Goodwyn (Linus IDLA/Universal)
Run To Me Samantha Martin, Delta Sugar (Gypsy Soul Fontana North/Universal)
The Ice Queen Sue Foley (Stony Plain Warner)
-
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
Tired Of Basic Lovecollide (ABS Entertainment The Fuel Music) (WINNER)
Grateful Brian Doerksen (Doerksen Music Parasource/The Orchard)
Into the Wild Manic Drive (Independent)
The Buffalo Roadshow Tim Neufeld & The Glory Boys (Independent)
Speak Warren Dean Flandez (Studio Cloud 30 Independent)
-
World Music Album of the Year
Rapadou Kreyol Wesli (WUP Select) (WINNER)
Zoubida Ayrad (Les Faux-Monnayeurs Select)
San Cristobal Baile Inn Boogat (Maisonnette*Outside/ Believe Digital)
Naath Emmanuel Jal and Nyaruach (Gatwitch The Orchard)
Fuerza Arara Telmary y Habana Sana (Producciones Colibri Altafonte)
-
Jack Richardson Producer of the Year
Eric Ratz," People's Champ," "Relentless" (WINNER)
David Foster and Michael Buble, "My Funny Valentine," "Where or When"
Greg Wells, "Waving Through a Window"
Mike Wise, "Not A Love Song," "Two Punks In Love"
Thomas D'Arcy, "I've Got A Hole Where My Heart Should Be"
-
Recording Engineer of the Year
Shawn Everett, "Slow Burn," "Space Cowboy" (WINNER)
Ben Kaplan, "Get Up," "It's Alright"
Jason Dufour, "Truck Full Of Money"
Robbie Lackritz, "No Wrong," "Way With Words"
Steve Bays, "Flashes"
-
Album Artwork of the Year
Mike Milosh (Art Director, Designer, Illustrator, & Photographer) Blood (WINNER)
Gareth Auden-Hole (Art Director), Emil Mateja (Illustrator) Left to Our Own Devices
Geordan Moore (Art Director, Designer, & Illustrator) Crossworlds
Michael DeAngelis (Art Director & Designer), Rally Cry
Simon Dupuis (Art Director, Designer, Illustrator, & Photographer) Viens Avec Moi
-
Video of the Year
No Depression Ali Eisner Bahamas (Universal) (WINNER)
Places Andrew De Zen Alaskan Tapes (Independent)
Powerless Andrew Hines Classified (Half Life Universal)
Hang Ups Ben Knechtel Scott Helman (Warner)
Have A Nice Day Peter Huang SonReal (Black Box Universal)
-
Electronic Album of the Year
Deception Bay Milk & Bone (Bonsound Sony) (WINNER)
Crystal Eyes Ekali (OWSLA/Atlantic Warner)
Next Season Felix Cartal (Physical Presents Fontana North/Universal)
Give It a Rest iamhill (Independent)
Certain Kind of Magic Rezz (mau5trap Kobalt)
-
Heavy Metal Album of the Year
The Wake Voivod (Century Media Sony) (WINNER)
Algorythm Beyond Creation (Season of Mist The Orchard)
The Spark That Moves Cancer Bats (New Damage Universal)
Loved KEN Mode (New Damage Universal)
Prevail II Kobra And The Lotus (Napalm Records Sony)
-
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Love Michael Buble (Warner) (WINNER)
These Are The Days Jann Arden (Universal)
Meaning To Tell Ya Molly Johnson (Universal)
Distant Danger Nuela Charles (Independent)
A Whitehorse Winter Classic Whitehorse (Six Shooter Universal)
-
Comedy Album
Good Friend Bad Grammar Dave Merheje (Macaw Independent) (WINNER)
The Chanty Show Chanty Marostica (Independent)
Lady Jazz Debra DiGiovanni (Aspecialthing House Arrest)
Awkwarder Mayce Galoni (Comedy Dynamics Independent Chicken! Pat Thornton Independent)