Juno Awards: Full List of Winners

Shawn Mendes dominated the Juno Awards this weekend, taking home trophies for five of the six categories he was nominated in, including for best artist, album, pop album and songwriter of the year.

And the Juno Fan Choice Award went to Toronto-born pop sensation Avril Lavigne.

Mendes, who was not on hand at the Junos as he is on the European leg of a world tour, on Sunday night appeared to a nationwide Canadian TV audience via a taped performance of his hit single "In My Blood."

Mendes came into the Junos this year with the field-leading six nominations. Earlier on Saturday night during the pre-telecast industry awards dinner, Mendes nabbed another four trophies for best artist, best single, best pop album for his self-titled third studio album, and best songwriter.

In all, six awards were given out at the country's pop music awards during a nationwide live telecast on Sunday night hosted by Sarah McLachlan. The Canadian singer and songwriter wasted no time in her opening monologue in taking shots at the U.S., Canada's neighbor to the south, with president Donald Trump in the White House.

"You know when you live somewhere peaceful and beautiful, then you get a crazy neighbor, and they start causing all sorts of trouble like putting up weird walls, picking fights with all the other neighbors, and telling your daughters how they should behave, all the while saying they're making the area great again, and you just watch, feeling helpless, and hope they'll be gone by 2020," McLachlan said.

"He does make me want to swear," she added to applause from the London, Ontario audience for the awards show telecast. Also appearing on the Junos stage Sunday was The Police lead singer Sting, who introduced David Foster, the top pop music producer, as he was awarded the 2019 Junos humanitarian award.

"It's especially humbling to be introduced to you, my friend Sting," Foster said, before recommending that Canadians become registered organ donors. Foster's nonprofit, The David Foster Foundation, helps pay for non-medical expenses borne by Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

Also Sunday night at the Junos, the best group trophy was nabbed by the Arkells, who hail from Hamilton, Ontario, while Bulow won for best breakthrough artist for 2019.

And the best country album award went to Brett Kissel for We Were That Song, while the R&B/soul recording of the year was nabbed by Jesse Reyez. "I am you and you are me, and if there's one thing you're willing to chase, do it, because you could go so far," Reyez told her fans when accepting the award.

Elsewhere, "Sunglasses at Night" singer Corey Hart was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during a two hour kudosfest that aired on the CBC network. In all, 36 Juno Awards were handed out on Saturday night, including the breakthrough group of the year honor going to Washboard Union, and legendary rock band Voivod snapped up the Juno for best metal/hard music.

And Post Malone won for best international album for Beerbongs & Bentleys, after being pitted in competition against Camila Cabello's Camila, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues and Travis Scott's Astroworld.