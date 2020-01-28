Juno Awards: Alessia Cara Leads With 6 Nominations

Alessia Cara on Tuesday emerged with a field-leading six nominations for the 2020 Juno music awards, Canada's version of the Grammys.

Cara, who earned a best new artist Grammy in 2018, will also host the Junos telecast in March. And Toronto rapper Tory Lanez nabbed five nods, while Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Loud Luxury were among a crowded field that earned three nominations each.

Nominations for the Junos were unveiled during a press conference Tuesday in Toronto. The Juno Fan Choice competition will see Cara, Ali Gatie, Avril Lavigne, bbno$ and Justin Bieber compete against Loud Luxury, NAV, Mendes, The Weeknd and Lanez.

The best artist of the year category will feature Cara, Adams and Jesse Reyez up against Mendes and Lanez. And the album of the year competition will pit the latest work by Cara, Alexandra Streliski and Bryan Adams against albums from from Michael Buble and NAV.

Elsewhere, the international album of the year category will see Ariana Grande, Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran compete with their latest work against the most recent albums from Khalid and Post Malone.

And the best single of the year category has nominations for Cara's "Out of Love," bulow's "Sweet Little Lies," Lennon Stella's "La Di Da," Scott Helman's "Hang Ups" and "Senorita," performed by Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Elsewhere, the best pop album competition will see Cara, Lavigne and bulow with their latest work go up against the most recent albums from Elijah Woods and Jamie Fine, and Walk Off the Earth.

And performers competing for the breakthrough artist of the year will be Lennon Stella, Tenille Townes, Ali Gatie, Alexandra Streliski and bbno$. The Junos organizers also announced Jann Arden, Lennon Stella and Daniel Caesar as among the first performers for the upcoming Canadian music awards.

The Junos, organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will take place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on March 15, and will air on the CBC network.