Watch the Trailers for All 5 Films in the 'Jurassic Park' Franchise
The fifth movie, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' hits theaters Friday.
The Jurassic Park series is one of the most successful film franchises ever.
Fourteen years after Jurassic Park III hit theaters, the franchise was rebooted with the Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World, which grossed $1.67 billion worldwide. The movie now stands as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time. In total the Jurassic Park franchise has brought in more than $4 billion at the worldwide box office.
Before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters Friday, take a look back at each trailer for the franchise.
-
'Jurassic Park'
1993
Well before Chris Pratt trekked Jurrasic Park to save it from disaster, the trio of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm teamed up to, well, save it from disaster.
The first movie throws the audience into Isla Nubar, a vast landscape where technological advancements have allowed humans to clone extinct dinosaurs via fossilized DNA. That tech caught the eye of park owner and InGen CEO John Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough, and when one of his park’s own creations kills a park employee, a public outcry ensues on the ethics of bringing dinosaurs back from the dead.
The movie is packed with classic images, including the rippling glass of water as the T-Rex nears the Jurrasic Park car — which included Hammond’s own grandchildren Tim and Lex Murphy — and when the lawyer sent to inspect Jurrasic Park dies on the toilet as torrential rain and the teeth of a T-Rex fall quickly upon him.
-
'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'
1997
The second film in the franchise saw the loss of key main characters (goodbye Laura Dern and Sam Neill) in favor for some new ones (Julianne Moore as Dr. Sarah Harding, Arliss Howard as InGen’s new CEO Peter Ludlow and Vince Vaughn as Nick Van Owen). Taking place four years after the first film, fans are introduced to a new island, Isla Sorna. On this island, it turns out, InGen tests out their dinosaurs before bringing them to a main park. It is soon revealed that CEO Ludlow, Hammond’s nephew, wants to open a park not back on Isla Nublar, but in San Diego. It is then up to Ian and the rest of the crew to not only stop the distribution of the dinosaurs but also avoid the grasp of the unrestrained and volatile new dinosaurs
-
'Jurasic Park III'
2001
The third Jurassic Park was a mix of the new and the old. Dr. Alan Grant returns to Isla Sorna and is accompanied by Paul and Amanda Kirby, played by William H. Macy and Téa Leoni. Desperate for funding, Alan agrees to give them a tour of the island in return for help. But the Kirbys have tricked Alan to returning to the island. Alan soon discovers what their true motives are and, after they crash land surrounded by dinosaurs, that he may be in over his head.
-
'Jurassic World'
2015
About 20 years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar reopened its doors. This time we are introduced to heroes who are already work on the inside, raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Jurassic World’s ops manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Owen, along with Claire and her nephew’s Zach and Gray Mitchell (played by Nick Robinson and Ty Simpkins), try to save the park when hybrid dinosaur Indominus Rex escapes from captivity.
-
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
2018
In the newest installment, out June 22, Owen and Claire come back to the island to find out that there is a deadly volcano that is about to erupt and kill all those that inhabit it. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the second of the three planned Jurrasic World films, with an untitled Jurassic World 3 to be released in 2021.