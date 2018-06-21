Watch the Trailers for All 5 Films in the 'Jurassic Park' Franchise

The Jurassic Park series is one of the most successful film franchises ever.

Fourteen years after Jurassic Park III hit theaters, the franchise was rebooted with the Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World, which grossed $1.67 billion worldwide. The movie now stands as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time. In total the Jurassic Park franchise has brought in more than $4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters Friday, take a look back at each trailer for the franchise.