Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Six Films for Sports Fans Suffering Withdrawal

I love sports. But like most sports fans, I'm suffering severe withdrawal staring at my TV screen with no one batting, kicking, clubbing or dunking balls of any kind. To re-create the thrill of sports competitions and all the sweaty and tearful drama they entail, I've taken to rewatching my favorite sports movies. Here are my top picks so that we can get through this Sportcalypse together.

My movie list is different from most people's because I'm not just interested in the excitement of watching athletes compete but also in the insight into how the sport defines the character's values. Sports are a crucible in which players are subjected to high pressure and heat that melt together their best and worst qualities. All emerge changed by the experience, hopefully for the better — but not always. For some, their best qualities are tempered into their character. For others, their worst qualities rise to the top and consume them until they're willing to sacrifice any sense of morality to win.

The problem with most sports movies is that they're primarily about winning. Winning the Big Game at the end is the automatic payoff for enduring and overcoming all the obstacles thrown in the character's way. When I played at UCLA, Coach Wooden taught us that winning definitely is a goal, but it's not the only goal. It's not even the most important goal. Becoming disciplined, educated and compassionate team members was his main goal for us. Good men who were also good players. And while sports movies pay a lot of lip service to that idea that "winning isn't everything," they usually flush all that well-meaning philosophy down the toilet by making sure the character wins at the end. Few movies have the courage to stick to their theme without slathering the ending with feel-good victories and sloppy sentimentality. While there's nothing wrong with a feel-good ending, a manufactured one sends a mixed message to our youth: Sports build character, but the only demonstration of that character is winning.

Ironically, having just lectured my contempt for winning-the-Big-Game endings, I pick six films that do just that. In some cases, the film is excellent despite the cheesy ending. In other cases, the endings aren't doused in cheap-perfumed sentiment, but rather reveal some inner truth about the many widely different aspects of winning. Sports films should not be about how to win, but how to be the person who deserves to win.

Here's my list of six memorable sports movies about five different sports. They are in no particular order. I focused on stories that I think elevate the sport and the audience. Spoiler alert: Key plot points may be revealed.

After watching these films, you'll feel like you've played every sport and weathered every possible team and family crisis that athletes go through. You may even need to take a knee to catch your breath.