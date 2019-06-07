Kate Beckinsale, Mandy Moore, Sandra Oh and 7 Drama Actresses on How They Shape Their Characters

Three years after her husband, Will (Matthew Le Nevez), died in a plane crash, "widowed" Georgia lives as a recluse in the Welsh countryside. When she sees a man on the news wearing an eerily familiar orange cap in the Congo, Georgia embarks on a quest to discover whether Will in fact faked his own death.

WHEN WAS A TIME YOU THOUGHT YOUR CHARACTER WAS A BADASS?

When she confronts Pieter Bello (Bart Fouche) finally after looking for him for a long time and then shoots him in the leg and kicks the table over. That was really fun. We had quite a lot of fun kicking the table like that.

WHAT DID YOU BRING TO YOUR CHARACTER THAT WASN'T IN THE ORIGINAL SCRIPT?

The part where I had the most input was once it starts to resolve the story between her and her husband. It was really important that she didn't have a completely generic response to that. But I was the only female — we had two male writer-producers and two male directors. They were very open: "We really want to have your perspective as an actual woman." For example, there's a scene where she decides to self-destructively get drunk in a bar and becomes a real mess — that was something I asked for because I felt like you needed to see her get very self-destructive and low.