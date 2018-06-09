Kathy Griffin Re-Enters Top Comedians Social Media Ranking at No. 2

For the first time, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart’s top two consists of women, as Roseanne Barr and Kathy Griffin rule the June 13-dated ranking.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 5.

Barr rules the chart for a third week in a row (and also leads the Top Actors chart dated June 13), while Griffin re-enters at No. 2 for her top ranking yet, besting her No. 4 peak on the May 9 chart.

Griffin is joined by Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Peretti, Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan as re-entries on the latest chart.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.