Kathy Griffin Re-Enters Top Comedians Social Media Ranking at No. 2
Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr leads the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
For the first time, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart’s top two consists of women, as Roseanne Barr and Kathy Griffin rule the June 13-dated ranking.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 5.
Barr rules the chart for a third week in a row (and also leads the Top Actors chart dated June 13), while Griffin re-enters at No. 2 for her top ranking yet, besting her No. 4 peak on the May 9 chart.
Griffin is joined by Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Peretti, Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan as re-entries on the latest chart.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Joe Rogan
Last week: -
Rogan returns to Top Comedians for the first time in over two months. The comedian and podcast host had planned to welcome Roseanne Barr onto his June 1 podcast, but wrote that her appearance would no longer happen, writing, “…she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away.” Rogan earned 14,000 new Twitter followers (up 173 percent) and was mentioned 44,000 times.
9. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 7
8. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 5
7. Patton Oswalt
Last week: 9
6. Kevin Hart
Last week: -
5. Chelsea Peretti
Last week: -
4. Sarah Silverman
Last week: -
3. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 2
2. Kathy Griffin
Last week: -
Griffin tweeted a photo of herself before leaving for an event dressed in Kate Spade fashions to honor the late designer, who died June 5 of suicide. “Rest easy, Kate,” she wrote, “and thank you for making so many women feel wonderful.” In all, Griffin jumped 396 percent in Twitter likes.
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1