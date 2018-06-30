Kathy Griffin Jumps Back to No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

9:55 AM 6/30/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Yet again, Kathy Griffin takes over the lead of The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart from Roseanne Barr, rising 3-1 on the July 4-dated tally, while Barr falls 1-3.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 26.

Griffin spends her second week at No. 1 on the chart, leading Ricky Gervais (who concurrently rules the Top Actors chart) and Barr in the top three.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Peretti re-enter the Top Comedians ranking at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively, replacing Patton Oswalt and Mike Epps.

  • 10. Chelsea Peretti

  • 9. Marlon Wayans

    Last week: 8

  • 8. Colleen Ballinger

    Last week: 10

  • 7. Kumail Nanjiani

    Last week: 4

  • 6. Kevin Hart

    Last week: -

    Hart scored a 436 percent boost in Facebook shares while posting from his Irresponsible stand-up tour, which hit multiple cities in California. He additionally promoted the release date of his film with Tiffany Haddish, Night School, out Sept. 28.

  • 5. Tommy Chong

    Last week: 6

  • 4. D.L. Hughley

    Last week: 5

  • 3. Roseanne Barr

    Last week: 1

  • 2. Ricky Gervais

    Last week: 2

  • 1. Kathy Griffin

    Last week: 3

    In all, Griffin racked up 663,000 Twitter likes and 117,000 retweets on the service, increases of 84 and 93 percent, respectively. That kind of volume is a surefire way to remain in contention for No. 1 on the chart, and it comes concurrent with her return to the comedy stage, including a pair of New York dates on June 25and 26 at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall, respectively.

