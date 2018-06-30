Kathy Griffin Jumps Back to No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Yet again, Kathy Griffin takes over the lead of The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart from Roseanne Barr, rising 3-1 on the July 4-dated tally, while Barr falls 1-3.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 26.

Griffin spends her second week at No. 1 on the chart, leading Ricky Gervais (who concurrently rules the Top Actors chart) and Barr in the top three.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Peretti re-enter the Top Comedians ranking at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively, replacing Patton Oswalt and Mike Epps.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.