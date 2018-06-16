Kathy Griffin Leads Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for First Time
Griffin rules the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, after previously appearing at No. 2.
Kathy Griffin, who on the previous Top Comedians chart scored the runner-up spot for the first time, rises to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s comedian-ranking list dated June 20.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 12.
Griffin takes over the top spot from Roseanne Barr, who falls to No. 6 after leading the chart the previous three weeks.
D.L. Hughley and Tommy Chong, meanwhile, follow Griffin at Nos. 2 and 3, and Jeff Dunham makes his second chart appearance at No. 7.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Marlon Wayans
Last week: -
9. Sarah Silverman
Last week: 4
8. Patton Oswalt
Last week: 7
7. Jeff Dunham
Last week: -
The comedian and ventriloquist makes his second chart appearance with a boost of 218 percent in Facebook post shares and 141,000 new likes to his page. On June 8, Dunham posted a Facebook Live video of his twin toddler sons interacting with one his puppets, Bubba J. His Passively Aggressive tour runs through September.
6. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1
5. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 9
4. Bill Maher
Last week: -
3. Tommy Chong
Last week: -
2. D.L. Hughley
Last week: -
1. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 2
Griffin ascends to the top of the chart with 392,000 Twitter likes and 60,000 retweets. Amid her usually politically leaning tweets, the comedian also announced June 10 that she’s donating $2 per ticket sold to her current U.S. standup tour to the Trevor Project, which attempts to prevent suicide of LGBTQ youth.