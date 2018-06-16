Kathy Griffin Leads Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for First Time

Kathy Griffin, who on the previous Top Comedians chart scored the runner-up spot for the first time, rises to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s comedian-ranking list dated June 20.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 12.

Griffin takes over the top spot from Roseanne Barr, who falls to No. 6 after leading the chart the previous three weeks.

D.L. Hughley and Tommy Chong, meanwhile, follow Griffin at Nos. 2 and 3, and Jeff Dunham makes his second chart appearance at No. 7.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.