Kevin Hart Hits No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for First Time Since April

After nearly five months away from No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, Kevin Hart shoots back to the top of the list dated Sept. 5.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.

Hart, who rises 3-1 on the latest ranking, has now led the chart for 46 weeks and concurrently rises to No. 2 on the Top Actors tally.

Joe Rogan shoots to No. 2 on the chart, followed by D.L. Hughley, the previous No. 1 comedian. Michael Blackson, meanwhile, is the list’s lone debut at No. 10.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.