Kevin Hart Hits No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for First Time Since April
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
After nearly five months away from No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, Kevin Hart shoots back to the top of the list dated Sept. 5.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Aug. 28.
Hart, who rises 3-1 on the latest ranking, has now led the chart for 46 weeks and concurrently rises to No. 2 on the Top Actors tally.
Joe Rogan shoots to No. 2 on the chart, followed by D.L. Hughley, the previous No. 1 comedian. Michael Blackson, meanwhile, is the list’s lone debut at No. 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Michael Blackson
Last week: -
Blackson’s chart debut comes thanks to increases in multiple chart metrics, led by a 91 percent bump in Twitter likes. “My child support will be late this month,” the comedian tweeted in response to a WorldStarHipHop video showing him tossing money at a strip club.
-
9. Bill Maher
Last week: 6
-
8. Tommy Chong
Last week: 7
-
7. Jessica Robin Moore
Last week: -
-
6. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 2
-
5. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 4
-
4. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 5
-
3. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 1
-
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 10
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 3
Hart’s return to No. 1 comes thanks to 8.2 million Instagram favorites and 238,000 new followers on the service. Hart celebrated 1.2 million tickets sold for his Irresponsible comedy tour on Aug. 28 and also posted multiple much-favorited photos from Paris, where the tour rolled through Aug. 22 in the midst of a string of European dates that wrap Sept. 2 in London.