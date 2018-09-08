Kevin Hart, Joe Rogan Rule Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for Second Straight Week

Kevin Hart retains his grip on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Joe Rogan holds the No. 2 spot for a second week in a row on the Sept. 12-dated list.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 4.

Hart spends his 47th week at No. 1; meanwhile, Rogan’s time at No. 2 is his ninth, dating back to summer 2017. He has yet to lead the chart.

The ranking’s lone re-entry belongs to Trevor Noah, who returns at No. 8, replacing Ricky Gervais.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.