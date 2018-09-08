Kevin Hart, Joe Rogan Rule Top Comedians Social Media Ranking for Second Straight Week
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Kevin Hart retains his grip on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Joe Rogan holds the No. 2 spot for a second week in a row on the Sept. 12-dated list.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Sept. 4.
Hart spends his 47th week at No. 1; meanwhile, Rogan’s time at No. 2 is his ninth, dating back to summer 2017. He has yet to lead the chart.
The ranking’s lone re-entry belongs to Trevor Noah, who returns at No. 8, replacing Ricky Gervais.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Bill Maher
Last week: 9
9. Michael Blackson
Last week: 10
8. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
“New album dropping soon,” announced Noah in the caption of an Instagram photo showing the comedian/TV host reclining on the ground with a kangaroo. Noah, who’s currently in the midst of a globetrotting stand-up tour, scored a 25 percent boost in Instagram favorites.
7. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 6
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 6
5. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 4
4. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 3
3. Jessica Robin Moore
Last week: 7
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1
Hart’s Irresponsible comedy tour rolls along on its European leg while the comedian concurrently earned 5.8 million Instagram favorites and 200,000 new followers on the service. Among his posts promoting his tour or upcoming film Night School, Hart also posted about Nike’s controversial new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick, writing in a caption, “Just do it… amazing @kaepernick7.”