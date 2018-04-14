Kevin Hart Retakes Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Throne

After relentingThe Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart's peak for a week, after he had led for 44 straight weeks, Kevin Hart returns to No. 1 on the ranking dated April 18.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 10.

Hart takes over the No. 1 spot from Roseanne Barr, who drops 1-5.

Meanwhile, Michael Ian Black returns to the chart for the first time since September 2017 (No. 6), while Deon Cole debuts at No. 8.

See the full top 10 below.