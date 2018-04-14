Kevin Hart Retakes Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Throne
Hart has led the ranking, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for 45 weeks.
After relentingThe Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart's peak for a week, after he had led for 44 straight weeks, Kevin Hart returns to No. 1 on the ranking dated April 18.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 10.
Hart takes over the No. 1 spot from Roseanne Barr, who drops 1-5.
Meanwhile, Michael Ian Black returns to the chart for the first time since September 2017 (No. 6), while Deon Cole debuts at No. 8.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 6
-
9. Bill Maher
Last week: 9
-
8. Deon Cole
Last week: -
Though he plummeted in most Twitter metrics, Cole was particularly successful on Facebook, where he gained by 431 percent in post likes (158,000) and 287 percent in shares (163,000). The Grown-ish actor is in the midst of a stand-up tour, posting from Oakland, Calif., Las Vegas and from the set of BET's Mancave.
-
7. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: -
-
6. Michael Ian Black
Last week: -
"Not an expert, but if the FBI raids your longtime lawyer's office, is that bad?" tweeted Black on April 9, referencing the FBI's raid of President Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's headquarters. The tweet was among the comedian's most-retweeted and -liked in the tracking week, adding to his 64 percent boost in overall likes (266,000).
-
5. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1
-
4. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 4
-
3. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 2
-
2. Tommy Chong
Last week: 5
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 3