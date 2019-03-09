Kevin Hart Spends 70th Week at No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Chart

Joe Rogan shoots 5-2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated March 13, behind Kevin Hart, who remains at No. 1 for a 70th week total.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 5.

Behind Rogan, Jess Hilarious jumps 6-3, while Trevor Noah falls 3-4.

Kountry Wayne, meanwhile, re-enters the chart, appearing for the first time since January.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.