Kevin Hart Spends 70th Week at No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Chart

6:50 AM 3/9/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Joe Rogan shoots 5-2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated March 13, behind Kevin Hart, who remains at No. 1 for a 70th week total.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 5.

Behind Rogan, Jess Hilarious jumps 6-3, while Trevor Noah falls 3-4.

Kountry Wayne, meanwhile, re-enters the chart, appearing for the first time since January.

See the full top 10 below

  • 10. Ricky Gervais

    Last week: 10

  • 9. Tommy Chong

    Last week: 8

  • 8. Kountry Wayne

    Last week: -

    Wayne posted from his Drip Tour on March 5 with a selfie featuring Jess Hilarious (who comes in at No. 3 on Top Comedians this week), with whom he’s romantically linked, earning a boost of 777,000 favorites in all in the process. His tour recently rolled through Lexington, Ky. 

  • 7. Colleen Ballinger

    Last week: 4

  • 6. Rickey Smiley

    Last week: 9

  • 5. D.L. Hughley

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Trevor Noah

    Last week: 3

  • 3. Jess Hilarious

    Last week: 6

  • 2. Joe Rogan

    Last week: 5

    Rogan scored a 38 percent boost in all social activity after his Feb. 27 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Alex Jones, with whom the former had had a feud before making amends on the show. 

  • 1. Kevin Hart

    Last week: 1