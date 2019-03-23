Kids' Choice Awards 2019: Which Stars Got Slimed

Throughout the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, which aired live on Saturday, March 23, winners were blasted with Nickelodeon's iconic green slime.

Actor Chris Pratt, Aladdin's Will Smith, social media star David Dobrik and Josh Peck were among those who joined the ranks of stars slimed over the years.

Along with the annual sliming, the Kids' Choice Awards lit up the night with a dance-off between host DJ Khaled and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, an early preview of the upcoming live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold, a super appearance from the cast of Shazam! and a sneak peek of Disney's Aladdin.

The awards were broadcast on Nickelodeon from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles. Below, see all the stars who were blasted with the iconic green goo.