Kids' Choice Awards 2019: Which Stars Got Slimed
Will Smith, Chris Pratt and host DJ Khaled were among the first to get slimed during the show on Saturday evening.
Throughout the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, which aired live on Saturday, March 23, winners were blasted with Nickelodeon's iconic green slime.
Actor Chris Pratt, Aladdin's Will Smith, social media star David Dobrik and Josh Peck were among those who joined the ranks of stars slimed over the years.
Along with the annual sliming, the Kids' Choice Awards lit up the night with a dance-off between host DJ Khaled and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, an early preview of the upcoming live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold, a super appearance from the cast of Shazam! and a sneak peek of Disney's Aladdin.
The awards were broadcast on Nickelodeon from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles. Below, see all the stars who were blasted with the iconic green goo.
-
Chris Pratt
Pratt accepted the first award of the night, as well as the first sliming of the show.
The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor took home the award for favorite butt-kicker.
-
Will Smith
After treating the KCA audience to a peek at Disney's Aladdin, the actor received a gift of his own — an intense sliming.
The actor, who will play the Genie in the live-action remake, out May 24, presented the preview alongside cast members Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.
-
Josh Peck and David Dobrick
Accepting the award for favorite social star, YouTuber David Dobrik was slimed alongside former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck.
In his speech, Dobrick called Peck his "hero" and said that Peck "made his entire childhood." Peck also presented the award.
LOOK AT THEM EMBRACING ONE ANOTHER. THIS IS THE PUREST OF FRIENDSHIPS pic.twitter.com/LAIAKec7az— Nickelodeon's KCA NOW!!! (@Nickelodeon) March 24, 2019
-
Adam Sandler
Although the actor prefaced his acceptance speech for favorite male voice from an animated movie with the warning that he was "not in the mood" to get slimed, that didn't stop the cannons from blasting Sandler with the green goo.
-
DJ Khaled
The show closed with a generous sliming of host DJ Khaled, who took home an orange blimp earlier in the evening for favorite collaboration for "No Brainer," featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.
Khaled also got his fill of the green slime throughout the night by lounging in a slime-filled jacuzzi at the corner of the stage.