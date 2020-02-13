Kids' Choice Awards: Chance the Rapper Set as Host; 'Avengers: Endgame' Leads Nominees

Chance the Rapper has been tapped to host the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where Avengers: Endgame leads the nominations with a total of 11.

Taylor Swift also was among the nominees, with five, followed by Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four each. First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Will Smith — nominated for favorite movie actor — becomes the most nominated star in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.

Also among the nominees are Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Patrick Mahomes.

The show will air live March 22 at 7:30 p.m. from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Chance the Rapper is a past KCA winner, taking home the orange blimp for favorite collaboration in 2019 for "No Brainer" by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. He was also nominated for favorite song “I'm the One" by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne in 2018.

Said Chance the Rapper, "I'm honored to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won't want to miss."



Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.



A full list of nominees follows.



FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

A Series of Unfortunate Events

All That

Bunk'd

Henry Danger

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Raven’s Home



FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

Young Sheldon



FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice



FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)

Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)

Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)



FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons



FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton List (Emma Ross, Bunk'd)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)



FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, Bunk'd)



FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)



FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)



FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4



FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)



FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes



FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers



FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift



FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee



FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion



FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)



FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan’s World



FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins



FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf



FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey



FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles



FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady