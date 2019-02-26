Kids' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Tops Nominees; DJ Khaled to Host

2:19 PM 2/26/2019

by Annie Howard

'Black Panther' and 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' also earned multiple nominations, along with Cardi B.

Nickelodeon on Tuesday unveiled the nominees and host for this year's Kids' Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War leads the 2019 nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther, which earned five nominations. Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ranked third, each picking up four nominations.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo and Bebe Rexha all earned their first nominations this year. The 2019 nominations list includes five new categories: favorite TV host, favorite TV judges, favorite superhero, favorite gamer and "How Do You Want to Help?," a category focused on how kids want to help the world.

The kids-voted awards show is set for Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m., airing live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles. DJ Khaled is set to host.

"Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up! That's right, March 23, I'm your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. I'll see you soon!" he said in a statement.

DJ Khaled is nominated for three Kids' Choice Awards this year. Kids can vote on the winners at KCA2019.com and on social media.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Favorite Movie

    Aquaman
    Avengers: Infinity War
    Black Panther
    Mary Poppins Returns
    The Kissing Booth
    To All the Boys I've Loved Before

  • Favorite Movie Actor

    Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
    Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
    Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
    Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)

  • Favorite Movie Actress

    Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
    Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth)
    Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
    Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
    Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

  • Favorite Superhero

    Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
    Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
    Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
    Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

  • Favorite Butt-Kicker

    Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
    Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
    Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
    Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
    Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
    Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

  • Favorite Animated Movie

    The Grinch
    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
    Incredibles 2
    Peter Rabbit
    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

  • Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

    Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
    Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
    Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
    Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
    James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
    Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

  • Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

    Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
    Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
    Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
    Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
    Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

  • Favorite Funny TV Show

    The Big Bang Theory
    BUNK'D
    Fuller House
    Henry Danger
    Modern Family
    Raven's Home

  • Favorite TV Drama

    A Series of Unfortunate Events
    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    The Flash
    Riverdale
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead

  • Favorite Female TV Star

    Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
    Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
    Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
    Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
    Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

  • Favorite Male TV Star

    Caleb McLaughlin
    Caleb McLaughlin
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

    Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
    Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
    Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
    Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
    Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
    Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

  • Favorite Music Group

    The Chainsmokers
    Fall Out Boy
    Imagine Dragons
    Maroon 5
    Migos
    twenty one pilots

  • Favorite Male Artist

    Bruno Mars
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    Justin Timberlake
    Luke Bryan
    Shawn Mendes

  • Favorite Female Artist

    Ariana Grande
    Beyonce
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Selena Gomez
    Taylor Swift

  • Favorite Reality Show

    America's Got Talent
    American Idol
    American Ninja Warrior
    Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
    Double Dare
    The Voice

  • Favorite TV Host

    Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
    Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
    Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
    Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
    Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
    Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

  • Favorite TV Judges

    Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
    Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
    Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars)
    Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
    Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
    Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

  • Favorite Cartoon

    ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
    The Boss Baby: Back in Business
    The Loud House
    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    SpongeBob SquarePants
    Teen Titans Go!

  • Favorite Song

    "Delicate, Taylor Swift
    "In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
    "In My Feelings," Drake
    "Natural," Imagine Dragons
    "thank u, next," Ariana Grande
    "Youngblood," 5 Seconds of Summer

  • Favorite Breakout Artist

    Billie Eilish
    Cardi B
    Dan + Shay
    Juice WRLD
    Kane Brown
    Post Malone

  • Favorite Collaboration

    "Girls Like You," Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
    "Happier," Marshmello, featuring Bastille
    "I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
    "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
    "No Brainer," DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
    "SICKO MODE," Travis Scott, featuring Drake

  • Favorite Social Music Star

    Baby Ariel
    Chloe x Halle
    Jack & Jack
    JoJo Siwa
    Max & Harvey
    Why Don’t We

  • Favorite Global Music Star

    Africa: Davido
    Asia: BLACKPINK
    Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
    Europe: David Guetta
    North America: Taylor Swift
    Latin America: J Balvin
    United Kingdom: HRVY

  • Favorite Video Game

    Just Dance 2019
    LEGO® The Incredibles
    Marvel's Spider-Man
    Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
    Super Mario Party™

  • Favorite Social Star

    David Dobrik
    Emma Chamberlain
    Guava Juice
    Lilly Singh
    Miranda Sings
    Ryan ToysReview

  • Favorite Gamer

    DanTDM
    Jacksepticeye
    Markiplier
    Ninja
    PopularMMOs
    SSSniperWolf

  • How Do You Want to Help?

    Help People in Need (homes, food, & more)
    Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more)
    Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more)
    Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more)
    Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)