Kids' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Tops Nominees; DJ Khaled to Host
'Black Panther' and 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' also earned multiple nominations, along with Cardi B.
Nickelodeon on Tuesday unveiled the nominees and host for this year's Kids' Choice Awards.
Avengers: Infinity War leads the 2019 nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther, which earned five nominations. Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ranked third, each picking up four nominations.
Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo and Bebe Rexha all earned their first nominations this year. The 2019 nominations list includes five new categories: favorite TV host, favorite TV judges, favorite superhero, favorite gamer and "How Do You Want to Help?," a category focused on how kids want to help the world.
The kids-voted awards show is set for Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m., airing live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles. DJ Khaled is set to host.
"Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up! That's right, March 23, I'm your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. I'll see you soon!" he said in a statement.
DJ Khaled is nominated for three Kids' Choice Awards this year. Kids can vote on the winners at KCA2019.com and on social media.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Favorite Movie
-
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)
-
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Animated Movie
-
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
-
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
-
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home
-
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
-
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
-
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
-
Favorite Music GroupThe Chainsmokers Fall Out Boy Imagine Dragons Maroon 5 Migos twenty one pilots
-
Favorite Male ArtistBruno Mars DJ Khaled Drake Justin Timberlake Luke Bryan Shawn Mendes
-
Favorite Female ArtistAriana Grande Beyonce Camila Cabello Cardi B Selena Gomez Taylor Swift
-
Favorite Reality ShowAmerica's Got Talent American Idol American Ninja Warrior Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Double Dare The Voice
-
Favorite TV HostEllen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out) Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare) Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties) Ryan Seacrest (American Idol) Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
-
Favorite TV JudgesSimon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent) Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol) Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars) Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM) Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice) Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
-
Favorite CartoonALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks The Boss Baby: Back in Business The Loud House Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles SpongeBob SquarePants Teen Titans Go!
-
Favorite Song
"Delicate, Taylor Swift
"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Natural," Imagine Dragons
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"Youngblood," 5 Seconds of Summer
-
Favorite Breakout ArtistBillie Eilish Cardi B Dan + Shay Juice WRLD Kane Brown Post Malone
-
Favorite Collaboration
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
"Happier," Marshmello, featuring Bastille
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
"No Brainer," DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
"SICKO MODE," Travis Scott, featuring Drake
-
Favorite Social Music StarBaby Ariel Chloe x Halle Jack & Jack JoJo Siwa Max & Harvey Why Don’t We
-
Favorite Global Music StarAfrica: Davido Asia: BLACKPINK Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan Europe: David Guetta North America: Taylor Swift Latin America: J Balvin United Kingdom: HRVY
-
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
-
Favorite Social StarDavid Dobrik Emma Chamberlain Guava Juice Lilly Singh Miranda Sings Ryan ToysReview
-
Favorite GamerDanTDM Jacksepticeye Markiplier Ninja PopularMMOs SSSniperWolf
-
How Do You Want to Help?Help People in Need (homes, food, & more) Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more) Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more) Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more) Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)