Kids' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Tops Nominees; DJ Khaled to Host

Nickelodeon on Tuesday unveiled the nominees and host for this year's Kids' Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War leads the 2019 nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther, which earned five nominations. Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ranked third, each picking up four nominations.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo and Bebe Rexha all earned their first nominations this year. The 2019 nominations list includes five new categories: favorite TV host, favorite TV judges, favorite superhero, favorite gamer and "How Do You Want to Help?," a category focused on how kids want to help the world.

The kids-voted awards show is set for Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m., airing live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles. DJ Khaled is set to host.

"Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up! That's right, March 23, I'm your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. I'll see you soon!" he said in a statement.

DJ Khaled is nominated for three Kids' Choice Awards this year. Kids can vote on the winners at KCA2019.com and on social media.

A full list of nominees follows.