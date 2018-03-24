Kids' Choice Awards: Complete List of Winners

John Cena hosted the awards show, which aired live Saturday on Nickelodeon.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'
Nickelodeon on Saturday handed out its 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at a slime-filled ceremony that aired from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

WWE superstar John Cena returned as host of the show, which featured a performance by Nickelodeon star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa.

The kids-voted awards were handed out in categories encompassing movies, television, music and digital.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Favorite Movie

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (WINNER)

    Beauty and the Beast

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

    Pitch Perfect 3

    Spider-Man: Homecoming

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    The Greatest Showman

    Wonder Woman

  • Favorite Movie Actress

    Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming) (WINNER)

    Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)

    Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

    Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)

    Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)

    Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

  • Favorite Movie Actor

    Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) (WINNER)

    Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)

    Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)

    Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

    Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

    Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)

  • Favorite Animated Movie

    Coco (WINNER)

    Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

    Cars 3

    Despicable Me 3

    Ferdinand

    Smurfs: The Lost Village

    The Emoji Movie

    The Lego Batman Movie

  • Favorite Music Group

    Fifth Harmony (WINNER)

    Coldplay

    Imagine Dragons

    Maroon 5

    The Chainsmokers

    Twenty One Pilots

  • Favorite Female Artist

    Demi Lovato (WINNER)

    Beyonce

    Katy Perry

    Pink

    Selena Gomez

    Taylor Swift

  • Favorite Male Artist

    Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

    Bruno Mars

    DJ Khaled

    Ed Sheeran

    Luis Fonsi

    Kendrick Lamar

     

  • Favorite Song

    "Shape Of You" – Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

    "Despacito"– Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

    "HUMBLE" – Kendrick Lamar

    "I'm The One" – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

    "It Ain't Me" – Selena Gomez & Kygo

    "Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

    "That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

    "Thunder" – Imagine Dragons

  • Favorite Breakout Artist

    Camila Cabello (WINNER)

    Alessia Cara

    Cardi B

    Harry Styles

    Khalid

    Noah Cyrus

     

  • Favorite Global Music Star

    BTS (Asia) (WINNER)

    Black Coffee (Africa)

    Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

    Maluma (South America)

    Taylor Swift (North America)

    The Vamps (UK)

    Zara Larsson (Europe)

  • Favorite TV Show

    Stranger Things (WINNER)

    Fuller House

    Henry Danger

    K.C. Undercover

    Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel 

    The Big Bang Theory

    The Flash

    The Thundermans

  • Favorite TV Actress

    Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) (WINNER)

    Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)

    Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

    Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)

    Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

    Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

  • Favorite TV Actor

    Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger) (WINNER)

    Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)

    Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

    Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)

    Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

    William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

  • Favorite Cartoon

    SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

    ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

    Teen Titans Go!

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    The Loud House

    The Simpsons

  • Favorite Video Game

    Just Dance 2018 (WINNER)

    Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

    Minecraft: Java Edition

    Star Wars Battlefront II

    Super Mario Odyssey

  • Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

    Liza Koshy (WINNER)

    Alex Wassabi

    Dan TDM

    Dude Perfect

    Markiplier

    Miranda Sings

  • Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

    JoJo Siwa (WINNER)

    Ayo & Teo

    Jack & Jack

    Jacob Sartorius

    Johnny Orlando

    Why Don't We

