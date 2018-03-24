Kids' Choice Awards: Complete List of Winners

Nickelodeon on Saturday handed out its 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at a slime-filled ceremony that aired from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

WWE superstar John Cena returned as host of the show, which featured a performance by Nickelodeon star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa.

The kids-voted awards were handed out in categories encompassing movies, television, music and digital.



A full list of winners follows.