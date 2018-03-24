Kids' Choice Awards: Complete List of Winners
John Cena hosted the awards show, which aired live Saturday on Nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon on Saturday handed out its 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at a slime-filled ceremony that aired from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
WWE superstar John Cena returned as host of the show, which featured a performance by Nickelodeon star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa.
The kids-voted awards were handed out in categories encompassing movies, television, music and digital.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Favorite Movie
-
Favorite Movie Actress
Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming) (WINNER)
Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
-
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) (WINNER)
Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)
-
Favorite Animated Movie
-
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony (WINNER)
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
-
Favorite Female Artist
Demi Lovato (WINNER)
Beyonce
Katy Perry
Pink
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
-
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar
-
Favorite Song
"Shape Of You" – Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
"Despacito"– Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
"HUMBLE" – Kendrick Lamar
"I'm The One" – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
"It Ain't Me" – Selena Gomez & Kygo
"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift
"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars
"Thunder" – Imagine Dragons
-
Favorite Breakout Artist
Camila Cabello (WINNER)
Alessia Cara
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
-
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia) (WINNER)
Black Coffee (Africa)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
-
Favorite TV Show
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel
The Thundermans
-
Favorite TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) (WINNER)
Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
-
Favorite TV Actor
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger) (WINNER)
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)
-
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
-
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2018 (WINNER)
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
-
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
Liza Koshy (WINNER)
Alex Wassabi
Dan TDM
Dude Perfect
Markiplier
Miranda Sings
-
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
JoJo Siwa (WINNER)
Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
Why Don't We