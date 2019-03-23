Kids' Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are being handed out Saturday.

DJ Khaled is set to host the show, which airs live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

The awards, which are voted on by fans, will be handed out in a range of categories, from favorite movie to favorite butt-kicker to favorite social media star.

Among the stars set to appear are Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Paris Berelc, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Ally Brooke, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh and David Dobrik, along with cast members from Disney's Aladdin (Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott), Shazam! (Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez).

In addition, Migos is set to perform a medley of their hits. The group, who are nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award in the category of favorite music group, will be joined onstage by Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter DJ Mustard.



Nickelodeon talent scheduled to appear include JoJo Siwa, Jace Norman and Riele Downs (Henry Danger), Ryan of Ryan ToysReview (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate), Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar (Knight Squad).

A list of winners follows.