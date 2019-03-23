Kids' Choice Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
DJ Khaled is hosting the show, which airs live on Nickelodeon from Los Angeles.
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are being handed out Saturday.
DJ Khaled is set to host the show, which airs live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast).
The awards, which are voted on by fans, will be handed out in a range of categories, from favorite movie to favorite butt-kicker to favorite social media star.
Among the stars set to appear are Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Paris Berelc, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Ally Brooke, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh and David Dobrik, along with cast members from Disney's Aladdin (Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott), Shazam! (Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez).
In addition, Migos is set to perform a medley of their hits. The group, who are nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award in the category of favorite music group, will be joined onstage by Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter DJ Mustard.
Nickelodeon talent scheduled to appear include JoJo Siwa, Jace Norman and Riele Downs (Henry Danger), Ryan of Ryan ToysReview (Ryan’s Mystery Playdate), Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and Owen Joyner, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar (Knight Squad).
A list of winners follows.
-
Favorite Movie
-
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)
-
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) (WINNER)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) (WINNER)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
-
Favorite Animated Movie
-
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
-
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
-
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home
-
Favorite TV Drama
-
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
-
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) (WINNER)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
-
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
-
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
-
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
-
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
-
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
-
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
-
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
-
Favorite Song
"Delicate, Taylor Swift
"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Natural," Imagine Dragons
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"Youngblood," 5 Seconds of Summer
-
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
-
Favorite Collaboration
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
"Happier," Marshmello, featuring Bastille
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
"No Brainer," DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
"SICKO MODE," Travis Scott, featuring Drake
-
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
-
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
-
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
-
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik (WINNER)
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
-
Favorite GamerDanTDM Jacksepticeye Markiplier Ninja PopularMMOs SSSniperWolf
-
How Do You Want to Help?Help People in Need (homes, food, & more) Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more) Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more) Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more) Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)