From Storylines to Snacks: 'Killing Eve,' 'Veep,' 'Pose' and More TV Writers Room Secrets Revealed

Filling the room Hader and fellow EP Alec Berg brought five other writers onto their staff, everyone from a stand-up comic to a veteran TV drama writer, to have a variety of approaches to the stories. For instance, stand-up Emily Heller "is good at sniffing out stuff that's trite," Hader says. "I tried to pitch something about viral videos and she just said, 'C'mon, Grandpa …' " Meanwhile, theater vet Jason Kim "really helps because he understands story so well."

A work in progress "I tend to, in our off-season, write down a ton of notes on what I want the new season to be," explains Hader. "I'll write them randomly in my phone or email them to myself. Before the room starts, I get an office for a month and pace the floor, putting everything up on a board to show Alec." Once they work out the basics, they throw their outlines to the room and the other writers "rip them apart but in a very good and healthy way."

Getting around the block A typical writing day on HBO's Barry is "an intense four or five hours," according to Hader. That doesn't leave much time for any writer's block, but if for some reason the ideas aren't coming, he'll get the writers "talking about a funny thing they saw or that happened to them — anything but the big 'Let's Talk About These Characters' Childhoods' conversation."

A matter of taste Thinking about lunch may be a good distraction for some writers, but not for Hader. "I eat the same thing every day. I just have kale salad with chicken. I have to play a Marine on the show, so that eating process is year-round for me." He's also been known to have assistants toss any Clif bars or sugary snacks that are lying around. "I'm a dickhead because if there's a lot of sugar around, I'll eat it all," he says. "So if you want to have snacks, you have to bring them."

Watering it down LaCroix may be the writers room drink of choice elsewhere, but not for Hader. "I can't drink it. It does something to my stomach." He hydrates instead with regular orders from a nearby Coffee Bean.