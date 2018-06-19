'Killing Eve,' FX Lead 2018 TV Critic Awards Nominations

9:00 AM 6/19/2018

by Lesley Goldberg

Hosted by Robin Thede, the annual Television Critics Association Awards are set for Aug. 4.

"Killing Eve"
"Killing Eve"
Courtesy of BBC America

Killing Eve is on its way to officially becoming an awards season darling.

The BBC America breakout drama led the nominations for the 2018 Television Critics Association Awards nominations (five) while FX led the pack on the network side (10).

From Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve took home a pair of nominations for individual achievement in drama (for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh) on top of mentions for outstanding new program, achievement in drama and the prestigious program of the year.

FX's The Americans came in second, with the final season taking home nominations for leads Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, achievement in drama and program of the year.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale earned nominations for program of the year and achievement in drama after winning both categories last year. FX's Atlanta did the same in individual achievement in comedy for star/creator Donald Glover and achievement in comedy.

"The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter. "My sincerest apologies for that pun. It's an exciting time for television and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We've recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on Aug. 4."

The awards are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists across the country. Winners for the 34th annual TCA Awards will be announced Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills during the TCA summer press tour. Robin Thede, host of BET's The Rundown With Robin Thede, will host this year's ceremony. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date. 

Here's a full list of nominations, including noms by network and by show:

Nominations by network 
FX – 10
Netflix – 9
NBC – 7
BBC America – 6
HBO – 6
PBS/PBS Kids – 4
Hulu – 3
Amazon – 3
CBS/CBS All Access – 3
Starz – 2
Showtime – 2
Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3
VH1 – 1
Lifetime – 1
MSNBC – 1
CNN – 1
The CW – 1
TBS – 1

Nominations by program (more than one)
Killing Eve, BBC America – 5
The Americans, FX – 4
Atlanta, FX – 3
The Good Place, NBC – 3
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – 3
Barry, HBO – 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon – 3
This Is Us, NBC – 2
GLOW, Netflix – 2
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – 2

 

  • Individual Achievement in Drama

    "The Americans"
    "The Americans"
    Courtesy of FX

    Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
    Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
    Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
    Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX
    Keri Russell, The Americans, FX

  • Individual Achievement in Comedy

    "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    Sarah Shatz

    Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
    Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
    Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC
    Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
    Bill Hader, Barry, HBO

  • Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

    "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown"
    "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown"
    2014 Cable News Network. A Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved.

    Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
    60 Minutes, CBS
    Blue Planet 2, BBC America
    The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
    The Vietnam War, PBS
    Wild Wild Country, Netflix

  • Outstanding Achievement in Reality

    "Queer Eye"
    "Queer Eye"
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Great British Baking Show, PBS
    Nailed It!, Netflix
    Project Runway, Lifetime
    Queer Eye, Netflix
    RuPaul's Drag Race, VH1

  • Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

    "Sesame Street" (with John Oliver)
    "Sesame Street" (with John Oliver)
    HBO

    Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, PBS Kids
    Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
    Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
    Odd Squad, PBS Kids
    Sesame Street, HBO
    Sofia the First, Disney Junior

  • Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

    "Saturday Night Live"
    "Saturday Night Live"
    Courtesy of Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
    Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
    Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
    Saturday Night Live, NBC

  • Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

    "Howards End"
    "Howards End"
    Courtesy of Starz

    Alias Grace, Netflix
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
    Howards End, Starz
    Patrick Melrose, Showtime
    The Tale, HBO
    Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

  • Outstanding New Program

    "Barry"
    "Barry"
    Courtesy of John P. Johnson/HBO

    Barry, HBO
    Counterpart, Starz
    GLOW, Netflix
    Killing Eve, BBC America
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
    Mindhunter, Netflix

  • Outstanding Achievement in Drama

    "The Crown"
    "The Crown"
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Americans, FX
    The Crown, Netflix
    The Good Fight, CBS All Access
    The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
    Killing Eve, BBC America
    This Is Us, NBC

  • Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

    "One Day at a Time"
    "One Day at a Time"
    Courtesy of Michael Yarish/Netflix

    Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
    Barry, HBO
    GLOW,Netflix
    The Good Place, NBC
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
    One Day at a Time, Netflix

  • Program of the Year

    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Sabrina Lantos / Hulu

    The Americans, FX
    Atlanta, FX
    The Good Place, NBC
    The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
    Killing Eve, BBC America
    This Is Us, NBC

comments powered by Disqus