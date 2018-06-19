'Killing Eve,' FX Lead 2018 TV Critic Awards Nominations
Hosted by Robin Thede, the annual Television Critics Association Awards are set for Aug. 4.
Killing Eve is on its way to officially becoming an awards season darling.
The BBC America breakout drama led the nominations for the 2018 Television Critics Association Awards nominations (five) while FX led the pack on the network side (10).
From Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve took home a pair of nominations for individual achievement in drama (for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh) on top of mentions for outstanding new program, achievement in drama and the prestigious program of the year.
FX's The Americans came in second, with the final season taking home nominations for leads Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, achievement in drama and program of the year.
Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale earned nominations for program of the year and achievement in drama after winning both categories last year. FX's Atlanta did the same in individual achievement in comedy for star/creator Donald Glover and achievement in comedy.
"The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter. "My sincerest apologies for that pun. It's an exciting time for television and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We've recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on Aug. 4."
The awards are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists across the country. Winners for the 34th annual TCA Awards will be announced Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills during the TCA summer press tour. Robin Thede, host of BET's The Rundown With Robin Thede, will host this year's ceremony. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.
Here's a full list of nominations, including noms by network and by show:
Nominations by network
FX – 10
Netflix – 9
NBC – 7
BBC America – 6
HBO – 6
PBS/PBS Kids – 4
Hulu – 3
Amazon – 3
CBS/CBS All Access – 3
Starz – 2
Showtime – 2
Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3
VH1 – 1
Lifetime – 1
MSNBC – 1
CNN – 1
The CW – 1
TBS – 1
Nominations by program (more than one)
Killing Eve, BBC America – 5
The Americans, FX – 4
Atlanta, FX – 3
The Good Place, NBC – 3
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – 3
Barry, HBO – 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon – 3
This Is Us, NBC – 2
GLOW, Netflix – 2
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – 2
-
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX
Keri Russell, The Americans, FX
-
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
Bill Hader, Barry, HBO
-
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
-
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race, VH1
-
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
-
Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
-
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
-
Outstanding New Program
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
-
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
-
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
Barry, HBO
GLOW,Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
-
Program of the Year
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC