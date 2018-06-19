'Killing Eve,' FX Lead 2018 TV Critic Awards Nominations

Killing Eve is on its way to officially becoming an awards season darling.

The BBC America breakout drama led the nominations for the 2018 Television Critics Association Awards nominations (five) while FX led the pack on the network side (10).

From Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve took home a pair of nominations for individual achievement in drama (for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh) on top of mentions for outstanding new program, achievement in drama and the prestigious program of the year.

FX's The Americans came in second, with the final season taking home nominations for leads Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, achievement in drama and program of the year.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale earned nominations for program of the year and achievement in drama after winning both categories last year. FX's Atlanta did the same in individual achievement in comedy for star/creator Donald Glover and achievement in comedy.

"The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter. "My sincerest apologies for that pun. It's an exciting time for television and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We've recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on Aug. 4."

The awards are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists across the country. Winners for the 34th annual TCA Awards will be announced Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills during the TCA summer press tour. Robin Thede, host of BET's The Rundown With Robin Thede, will host this year's ceremony. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.

Here's a full list of nominations, including noms by network and by show:

Nominations by network

FX – 10

Netflix – 9

NBC – 7

BBC America – 6

HBO – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 4

Hulu – 3

Amazon – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 3

Starz – 2

Showtime – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3

VH1 – 1

Lifetime – 1

MSNBC – 1

CNN – 1

The CW – 1

TBS – 1

Nominations by program (more than one)

Killing Eve, BBC America – 5

The Americans, FX – 4

Atlanta, FX – 3

The Good Place, NBC – 3

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – 3

Barry, HBO – 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon – 3

This Is Us, NBC – 2

GLOW, Netflix – 2

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – 2