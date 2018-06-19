'Killing Eve,' 'Will & Grace' Production Designers on Making Sets "Both Real and Extraordinary"

Production designer Glenda Rovello, who also worked on the original series more than a decade ago, began the reboot by meeting with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. "They wanted the same but just elevated," she says, adding that they started with the original set. "Everything is still in the same place. We remodeled it, just as the character Will Truman would have done it in these 11 years that we hadn’t seen them."

Rovello describes Will’s taste as "tailored and urban and classic. In a way, it’s transitional that we have antiques and contemporary pieces, always skewing toward tailored and sophistication."

So they have a remodeled kitchen, new Maya Romanoff wall covering and Kelly Wearstler tile. A few pieces were from the original set, including an antique secretary desk. Many others were new, like an "extraordinary" Rose Tarlow coffee table (round, like the original) and Pippa mother bench from Hermes.

"Our pieces are classic that skew to a very current aesthetic," she says. "And we referenced the original set to the inch. We were very sentimental and faithful to that set."