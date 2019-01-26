Late-Night Lately: Kimmel's Trump "Halftime," Conan Returns, Hosts Weigh in on the Oscars

Hours after Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the 2019 Academy Award nominees, late-night hosts weighed in on the anointed titles.

Over on ABC, the 2017 and 2018 Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, took aim at the leading contenders of this year's ceremony in his opening monologue. "How many of you saw Roma and The Favourite?" Kimmel asked his audience. "At least half of you are lying, I know that."

Kimmel also joked that "history was made" when, for the first time ever, an "Avenger-American" was nominated for an Oscar, given that Black Panther was nominated for seven awards, including best picture. The Live! host also took a jab at friend and frequent target Matt Damon: "For the third year in a row Matt Damon was not nominated for best actor. Let’s keep that streak going," he said.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon weighed in on the male acting nominees: "I saw that Christian Bale was nominated for his role in Vice, while Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott were nominated for A Star is Born. They're actually nominated in the same category: growling," he joked. As for the best actress snub of Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins, "Her spoonful of sugar was cut with a little bit of Xanax," he joked.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah focused on the nominees' diversity, in contrast to the #OscarsSoWhite controversies of previous years. "This year is different. It's gotten so black that two of the best picture nominees had the word 'black' in them," he joked, referring to BlacKkKlansman and Black Panther.

Senior correspondent Ronny Chieng then took over the coverage. He had a clear agenda: "Who gives a shit about best picture? The story this year is about all the nominees who were snubbed," he started. "Snubs, snubs and more snubs. Especially in the only category that anyone cares about: best supporting actor."

"I lost out to a bunch of no-name hacks," he said, then proceeding to insult the actual nominees. As for A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott: "Everyone in the business knows his mustache is doing all the acting." BlacKkKlansman's Adam Driver was deemed "Emo Darth Vader who brought whining to a galaxy far, far away."

Sam Rockwell was a target of his particular ire: "There's already another Sam. Too many Sams. #OscarsSoSams."

James Corden caught his audience up on the nominees. "For best picture, the nominees are a bunch of movies we'll all pretend we saw and Black Panther," said the host.

"A lot of people were complaining on Twitter this morning about Bradley Cooper being snubbed for best director, which is an outrage," he continued. "It means he's just gonna have to settle for being Bradley Cooper, which I imagine is amazing."