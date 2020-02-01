Late Night Lately: Kobe Bryant Remembered, "Carpool Karaoke" Revelations, BTS on Grammys

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his entire one-hour episode show Monday night to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

At the top of the first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Bryant's death on Sunday, the host noted that he and his producers eschewed a studio audience and guests: "Going forward with a comedy show didn't feel right given what happened yesterday, so I'd like to just speak to you directly," he said.

Kimmel launched into a remembrance of the basketball star from the perspective of an Angeleno who interacted with him on several occasions. "That was a punch in the gut for many of us," he said of Bryant's death. "Kobe was — and I know this might not make sense — but he was just the last person you could have ever imagined something like this happening to. He was so strong and handsome and smart and energetic. He was a hero."

Without going into specifics, Kimmel implicitly acknowledged rape allegations that dogged Bryant: "I know he wasn’t a perfect person. I understand that. My intention is not to canonize him. Or to make judgments about things I don’t know anything about. But I will say [that] he loved his family, he worked very hard and he brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in this city."

Kimmel ended by tearing up and saying there was no "silver lining" to Sunday's news. Adding that he wanted to remember Bryant as the "bright light" that he was, Kimmel dedicated the rest of Monday's Live! to showing clips from some of his 15 interviews with the former Laker.

On NBC, The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon was also teary-eyed when he dedicated a portion of his monologue to the late athlete. "Kobe was such a life force, so strong, creative and inspired that in my head I thought that he was going to live forever." Fallon said that he met Bryant at a party when he was 21 years old and the latter was 17; Bryant volunteered to go on a beer run for the party and Fallon agreed to go with him. Fallon only did delivery service, but said that when Bryant showed the proprietor his ID and said he was a Laker, they were able to buy five cases of beer and "saved the party."

Fallon, breaking down, said that when he ran into Bryant later, they would laugh about how they met and talk about "how to be good dads." He added, "Let's honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost by following his example: Love your family, love your teammates and outwork everyone in the gym."